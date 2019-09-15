Nation Politics 15 Sep 2019 Akbaruddin Owaisi se ...
Nation, Politics

Akbaruddin Owaisi seeks Rs 10,000 crore package for Old City

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | ATHER MOIN
Published Sep 15, 2019, 1:06 am IST
Updated Sep 15, 2019, 1:06 am IST
MIM leader reminds TRS of friendship, seeks benefits for people of Hyderabad.
Akbaruddin Owaisi.
 Akbaruddin Owaisi.

Hyderabad: AIMIM Floor Leader Akbaruddin Owaisi on Saturday demanded the government allocate a Rs 10,000 crore development package for the Old City.

Participating in the debate on the Budget, Mr Owaisi demanded the government strengthen the Wakf Board and set up Sewage Treatment Plants and check the mosquito menace.

 

Speaking on the issues related to minorities and the Old City, he pointed out that the TRS government has cumulatively allocated Rs 6,589 crore in the last five years for minorities and released Rs 4,723 crore (71.68 per cent of the allocation), while the expenditure stood at only Rs 3,839 crore (58.26 per cent).

The MLA pointed out that only Rs 3crores was earmarked for pre-matric scholarship. “The amount spent on minorities is not even 1 per cent of the state expenditure,” Mr Owaisi said.

“Even you admit that Muslims deserve 12 per cent share in all fronts. I will not demand 12 per cent share in the budget for Minorities, but would like to demand 2 per cent to 3 per cent share in budgetary expenditures,” he told the TRS chief.

“We were standing with you and are equally responsible for our people. We have to answer to them. Assure us of releasing the allocations. The CM has announced that minorities will get benefits on par with the SCs/STs and BCs. Government has issued GO identifying 16 schemes, but none of them were implemented for minorities. Who do we present our grievances to?” Mr Owaisi said.

He said that though the government has given Urdu the second official language status, justice has not been done to the language. “Only Urdu translators were appointed, but the script does not appear on signboards or buses. No official paper is seen in Urdu language. Urdu is beseeching justice,” Mr Owaisi said.

He thanked the CM for releasing funds for construction of Anees-ul-Gurba and an auditorium at the Jamia Nizamia and asked Mr Chandrasekar Rao to inaugurate the auditorium.

Stating that Wakf properties are being enchroached, the MLA wanted the government to constitute Wakf Board. He also demanded start of work of the ramp at Baba Sharfuddin Dargah and constitution of the Wakf Tribunal.

“During the Telangana agitation, your party approached the High Court seeking protection of property belonging to Dargah Hussain Shah Wali, but justice has not been done with it. You have announced development of the Jahangir Peeran dargah, but it remains underdeveloped. Minority Finance Corporation has no MD. Urdu Academy has stopped printing of textbooks in Urdu,” Mr Owaisi told the TRS MLAs.

He also demanded proper allocation of funds for the GHMC, the Water Board, the Charminar Pedestrianisation Project and other pending works in the Old City.

Mr Owaisi also demanded immediate action to get rid of mosquitoes from the old city and cleaning up of the Musi and other water bodies in the city.

...
Tags: akbaruddin owaisi, trs government, old city
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

With 147,913 people dying on its roads in 2017 alone, India has one of the worst records in the area. (Representational Image)

Alappuzha: National Road Safety Board may cut down mishaps

During the period, BMTC decommissioned 450 buses, while adding only 292 to its fleet. (Representational image)

BMTC scraps more buses than it inducts

However, Adani ports could not keep this promise. If the present pace of the work is an indication, AVPPL will also find it difficult to keep the deadline of completing the first phase of the `7,525-crore project before December 4, 2019.

Adani Port seeks time till October, 2020

The main purpose of traffic fines is to act as a deterrent so that motorists drive in an orderly manner and not cause accidents.

Want better road behaviour? Let traffic fines stay



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Kiran Bedi loses iPhone while riding bullock cart to village, recovers it later

Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi. (Photo: File)
 

Tripura: Man stole goat 41 years ago, arrested today

Photo: Representational image
 

Bigg Boss Tamil 3: Pradeep Antony slaps Kavin Raj; watch

Bigg Boss Tamil 3. (Photo: YouTube)
 

Vistara to start daily flight on Delhi-Indore route from October 26

The return flight will leave Indore at 8.55 am and arrive at Delhi airport at 10.25 am daily.
 

This MP guy eats glass ‘for fun’ but wouldn’t urge you to do it

The man said that his strange habit caused damages only to his teeth and there was an adverse effect on his overall health. (Photo: ANI)
 

Kia Seltos vs Creta vs Nissan Kicks vs Renault Captur: Which SUV offers more space?

Nissan’s Kicks offers only a manual gearbox for its 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines as of now.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Another TRS MLA affirms faith in K Chandrasekhar Rao

K Chandrasekhar Rao.

Shakil Aamir: D Arvind my neighbour

Shakil Aamir.

Telangana: BJP urges Governor to instruct state government to celebrate 'Merger Day'

In a memorandum submitted to the Governor, a BJP delegation, led by its state president K Laxman, said the party has been fighting for official celebration of the day for the past 20 years. (Photo: File)

TRS, Congress in war of words over public debt

Congress leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka. (Photo: File)

Steps to boost economy 'cosmetic': Congress slams FM Sitharaman

After the earlier announcements of stimulus package, the situation deteriorated and the latest steps are not going to help, Sharma asserted. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham