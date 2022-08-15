  
Nation Politics 15 Aug 2022 Governor hosts At Ho ...
Nation, Politics

Governor hosts At Home, Jagan, Naidu attend

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Aug 15, 2022, 11:11 pm IST
Updated Aug 16, 2022, 12:22 am IST
Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan hosted the ‘At Home’ event to mark the Independence Day celebrations on the lawns of Raj Bhavan here on Monday. (Photo: By Arrangement)
Vijayawada: Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan hosted the ‘At Home’ event to mark the Independence Day celebrations on the lawns of Raj Bhavan here on Monday.

Chief Minister Jagan Reddy and his wife Bharathi Reddy arrived at Raj Bhavan and greeted the governor and his wife Suprava who welcomed the couple.

AP high court chief justice Prashant Mishra along with his wife Suchetha and several high court judges attended the function.

Telugu Desam chief Chandrababu Naidu along with AP party chief Atchannaidu and MP Kesineni Srinivas were present.

There was much curiosity whether CM Jagan and leader of the Opposition Naidu would exchange pleasantries at the event, but they didn’t and sat at separate tables.

Governor went around and greeted all the guests. Several public representatives and senior government officials attended the programme. The governor congratulated the police officers who received President’s Medals on the eve of the Independence Day celebrations.

...
Tags: governor biswabhusan harichandan, 75th independence day, chief minister jagan reddy, chandrababu naidu, andhra pradesh news
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh


MOST POPULAR

 

ADVERTISEMENT

