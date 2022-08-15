  
Nation Politics 15 Aug 2022 Defiant Venkat Reddy ...
Nation, Politics

Defiant Venkat Reddy puts Congress in a fix

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MD NIZAMUDDIN
Published Aug 15, 2022, 1:26 am IST
Updated Aug 15, 2022, 1:26 am IST
Komatireddy Venkat Reddy. (File)
Hyderabad: With Komatireddy Venkat Reddy remaining defiant despite TPCC chief Revanth Reddy’s apology and insisting on the suspension of Addanki Dayakar, the Congress party is in a fix.

Dayakar, who had contested the 2018 Assembly elections from Thungathurthy (SC reserved) and has twice apologised to the Bhongir MP, is gradually receiving sympathy from leaders of backward castes, some of whom visited his residence to express their support.

As the issue is now with the AICC, the party’s Telangana in-charge Manickam Tagore will be visiting here on Tuesday to take stock of the situation. He will also meet leaders like K. Jana Reddy in a bid to resolve the row.

A gathering of SC, ST, BC and some minority leaders has sent a message to the party leadership loud and clear that it may have to bear the brunt in case any tough action is taken against Dayakar in order to please Venkat Reddy.

“Last night we had a meeting at Dayakar’s house where we pondered over the developments,” PCC's senior vice-president Mallu Ravi told Deccan Chronicle.

Revanth Reddy, who himself represents the Reddy community, is finding it tough to strike a balance between different castes in erstwhile Nalgonda district.

Earlier on August 7, when social media was agog with posts that Dayakar had used foul language against Venkat Reddy, leaders from Choutuppal, Samsthan Narayanpur, Gattuppal, Chandur, Nampally, Munugode and Marriguda, gathered at Mallu Ravi’s residence.

In a show of strength, ‘weaker sections’ floated a ‘social justice’ committee but failed to get any authorisation from the PCC.

...
Tags: addanki dayakar
Location: India, Telangana


