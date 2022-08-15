  
Nation Politics 15 Aug 2022 BJP, Congress spread ...
Nation, Politics

BJP, Congress spread lies on social media during 2019 polls: Study

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PINTO DEEPAK
Published Aug 15, 2022, 1:53 am IST
Updated Aug 15, 2022, 1:53 am IST
The study examined 1,014 fact-checked stories from March 10 to May 23, 2019 and discovered that the BJP and Congress were responsible for the vast majority of misinformation posts. — AFP
 The study examined 1,014 fact-checked stories from March 10 to May 23, 2019 and discovered that the BJP and Congress were responsible for the vast majority of misinformation posts. — AFP

Hyderabad: The BJP and the Congress were both sources and targets of misinformation on social media platforms during the 2019 general elections, according to a study conducted by Microsoft Research India and published in the journal South Asian History and Culture.

According to the study 'Political hazard: misinformation in the 2019 Indian general election campaign,' misinformation on social media in the 2019 general election reached people not only through forwarded WhatsApp messages, but was also frequently circulated online through legitimate political entities.

The study by Syeda Zainab Akbar, Anmol Panda, and Joyojeet Pal revealed that "all major political parties incorporated online misinformation into their campaign strategies, which included both lies about their opponents as well as propaganda and other positive-themed information to show themselves in a good light."

The study examined 1,014 fact-checked stories from March 10 to May 23, 2019 and discovered that the BJP and Congress were responsible for the vast majority of misinformation posts. Across party lines, the BJP was the most common source of misinformation, followed by the Congress. Parties such as AAP and TMC are both sources and targets of fake news, but the targeting directed at them is more personal.

Among non-political entities, 36 percent came from Facebook individual users, 21 percent from Facebook groups/pages, 21 percent from Twitter handles, 8 percent from mainstream media sources, 8 percent from other social media sources, and 6 percent came from celebrities.

Though fact-checking organisations are in place to address the misinformation problem, their methodology limits them to stating the objective truth, and their adherence to the IFCN code of non-partisanship principles renders them ineffective in debunking political targeting and affective value without jeopardising their integrity. “As a result, we identify the need for moderators of misinformation to consistently check the continued persistence of affect and uproot the discredited information,” the study stated.

...
Tags: bjp congress misinformation
Location: India, Delhi


Latest From Nation

A Mangaluru-Mumbai flight was delayed by six hours after a woman passenger raised an alarm about a suspicious text message received on the mobile phone of a fellow traveller. (Representational image: PTI)

Flight delayed over mobile chat between couple in Mangaluru

Sonia Gandhi (AFP file photo)

Self-obsessed govt hell-bent on trivialising freedom fighters' sacrifices: Sonia

Anganwadi, mortuary workers, street vendors and Mudra scheme borrowers were the special guests at I-Day event

Anganwadi, mortuary workers, street vendors among special guests at I-Day event

PM Modi addresses the nation from the Red Fort (PTI)

Nepotism and corruption India' s two big challenges, have to fight them together: PM



MOST POPULAR

 

Do we need to worry about the new China virus?

A file photo (ANI)
 

Swag and the South

Bollywood actors Dhanush (C) poses with American movie directors and producers Joseph Russo and his brother Anthony Russo during the special screening of Netflix’s upcoming action thriller movie ‘The Gray Man’ in Mumbai on July 20, 2022. (AFP)
 

Hero of another era: Remembering Prathap Pothen

Prathap Pothen (Twitter: @BiggBoss6Tamil)
 

Citizens’ beloved Charminar turns 444

Charminar ( DC )
 

Governor Tamilisai turns doctor on plane to treat fellow passenger

Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan treated a fellow passenger who fell ill while travelling on a Delhi-Hyderabad flight. (Twitter/@iammrcn)
 

Incessant showers to be the new norm, indicate trends

. The measure of just how much rain Telangana has experienced in one week, between July 6 and July 13, has been described as ‘Large Excess’ over 32 districts, with one district — Jogulamba Gadwal — listed under the category of ‘Excess’ by the meteorologists at the Telangana state development planning society (TSDPS). — Representational image/PTI
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Nitish Kumar calls meet of MPs&MLAs today amid buzz on rift with BJP

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar. (PTI)

Grand Alliance to have coordination panel to ensure it does not meet NDA's fate

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav at a function after paying tributes at Shaheed Smarak, in Patna, Thursday, Aug 11, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Role of Muslim leaders in freedom struggle unrecognised: Owaisi

Owaisi said the first person to be taken to Kala Pani prison in the Andaman and Nicobar islands during the independence struggle was Maulvi Alauddin, the Imam of Hyderabad’s Mecca Masjid. — Twitter

JMM switches tack, to now back Oppn’s Alva in V-P poll

Opposition candidate Margaret Alva. (File)

Capt Amarinder Singh to merge party with BJP, claims saffron party leader

Amarinder Singh. (Photo: PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->