Harish questions Etala’s credentials in Huzurabad

KARIMNAGAR: Finance minister T. Harish Rao has questioned credentials of former minister and BJP leader Etala Rajendar. “When as minister Rajendar has not done anything for development of Huzurabad constituency for past seven years, what will he do as an MLA of BJP,” the finance minister asked. Harish Rao wanted people to instead elect ruling party candidate Gellu Srinivas Yadav, which will be a victory for people’s welfare.

The finance minister was addressing a gathering on Sunday after Huzurabad activist Pulaneni Pochamallu Yadav, who has participated in various people issues in the constituency, joined TRS along with a thousand of his followers at a meeting held in the town in presence ministers Harish Rao and Gangula Kamalakar, and Rajya Sabha member Captain Laxmikantha Rao.

Harish Rao said TRS candidate Srinivas Yadav has the blessings of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao. He will thus be able to ensure development of Huzurabad constituency. He pointed out that Srinivas had bravely faced rubber bullets and went to jail during the separate Telangana movement.

The finance minister maintained that TRS has a strong grip over Huzurabad and the party will easily win Huzurabad by-poll.

Rajya Sabha member Laxmikantha Rao declared that Etala Rajendar will not be able to get back even his deposit back if he contests the Huzurabad by-election.

BC welfare minister Gangula Kamalakar said Gellu Srinivas Yadav is the original son of Backward Class community, while Rajendar is a 25 paisa BC.

MLA Vodithala Satish Kumar, former minister E. Peddi Reddy, Padi Koushik Reddy, SC Corporation chairman Banda Srinivas, Vakulabaranam Krishna Mohan Rao and Rajeshwara Rao were among those present at the meeting.