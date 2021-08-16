Nation Politics 15 Aug 2021 Dalit Bandhu is not ...
Nation, Politics

Dalit Bandhu is not a scheme, it’s a movement: CM KCR

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Aug 16, 2021, 12:00 am IST
Updated Aug 16, 2021, 12:00 am IST
Chandrashekar Rao appealed to people of Telangana not to be jealous and stand united
CM KCR speaking after unfurling the National flag at Golconda Fort on the 75th Independence Day. (By arrangement)
 CM KCR speaking after unfurling the National flag at Golconda Fort on the 75th Independence Day. (By arrangement)

Hyderabad: Describing the Dalit Bandhu scheme as a movement aimed at empowering the downtrodden belonging to the Scheduled Castes, Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao on Sunday appealed to people of Telangana not to be jealous (of the beneficiaries) and stand united.

Speaking after unfurling the National flag at Golconda Fort on the 75th Independence Day, the Chief Minister declared Telangana as the ‘new rice bowl of the nation’ with record agricultural output this year. Once a synonym of drought and distress, Telangana registered the highest agricultural produce of 3.4 crore tonnes, the highest in the country. The state which stood second in procurement last year was leading the table this year, he added.

 

The Chief Minister, while listing out the state’s progress on agriculture, IT, energy and industrial sectors, patted himself, though indirectly, stating that “the unprecedented development is a consequence of continual intellectual acumen and effective planning.”

Referring to his newfound love in Dalit Bandhu, Rao said confidence should be instilled among Dalit community and “iron walls, narrow mindsets built in the name of caste must be knocked down.”

“I designed this scheme with an aim of freeing Dalits from social discrimination by empowering them financially,” he pointed out. “If some part of the body is chopped off, then the entire body will collapse. Likewise, we all should understand that, if we curb the largest community in the country, that country will also collapse (sic),” he said.

 

The Chief Minister dedicated considerable time in his speech to explain the aims and objectives of the scheme which he would launch in Huzurabad assembly constituency on Monday. The Chief Minister reiterated that none of the existing sops like free rice, pensions and other social benefits would be discontinued to those Dalit families which had been extended the Rs 10 lakh financial assistance.

Maintaining that the scheme would be partially implemented in all the constituencies, Rao said an effective monitoring mechanism would be put in place to ensure that the ultimate goal of empowerment was achieved. With Huzurabad by-polls round the corner, the Chief Minister added a bit of political colour to his speech referring to his government as the TRS government on several occasions.

 

The Chief Minister also recalled how Telangana went on to become a wealthy state post-2014 with doubling of Gross State Domestic Product from Rs 4.5 lakh crore to Rs 9.8 lakh crore and per capita income crossing the national average. “We are going to be a power surplus state soon,” he said.

The Chief Minister claimed that Covid pandemic was under control in the state but cautioned people to take all precautions in the wake of experts warning about the third wave. The Independence Day celebrations at Golconda were restricted mostly to the Chief Minister hoisting the Tricolour and his speech and the traditional cultural programmes, parade of tableaux were missing.

 

...
Tags: dalit bandhu, chief minister k. chandrashekar rao, telangana
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

TRS henchmen started attacking us and when I was shifting my brother to an ambulance, I was stabbed in the abdomen. I felt some sharp object and found blood oozing out from the injury. I got three stitches in my stomach, Vurapalli Praveen said. — Representational image/DC

It was premeditated attack: Sravan’s kin

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo:Twitter @AndhraPradeshCM)

Working for welfare, development of all for the past 26 months, says Jagan

Chief Minister Chandrashekar Rao. (Photo: Twitter@TelanganaCMO)

Elaborate arrangements were made for KCR tour of Karimnagar

Taliban fighters patrol inside the city of Kandahar, southwest Afghanistan, Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021. (Representational Photo:AP)

India’s infrastructure in Afghanistan at stake



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Words of a gay poet, as old as India’s Independence, heal

Hoshang Merchant (Image credit: Facebook)
 

Covid blues: 50,000 weddings in 13 days in AP!

Only 13 auspicious muhurats are available in August and hence majority of families are performing marriages of their children following Corona protocol fearing a third wave in the coming days. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Olympic Chronicles: Women send powerful message in Olympic track and field

USA's Allyson Felix reacts after winning the women's 4x400m relay final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on Saturday. (Photo; AFP)
 

Hyderabad’s ‘manja man’ becomes a loving memory

Mohammdi Begum, his daughter-in-law, said, “He was a loving and kind man, always friendly with everyone, fond of children. He used to encourage kids to fly kites.” — DC Image
 

Stolen Alam among 14 artworks to be retuned by Australia

A file picture of the Alam stolen from Hyderabad that will make its way back to India soon.
 

Olympic Chronicles: An event like none other, for so many reasons

This year, over half of the competing nations including the top nine in the final medal standings at the 2016 Summer Olympics, are sending teams made up of nearly 50% women to Tokyo. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Assam Assembly passes cattle protection Bill

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma who rejected the argument of Opposition leaders said that this Bill would help in restoring religious harmony. He cited various beef related incidents that created communal tension in the area. (PTI)

'Sorry state of affairs': CJI N V Ramana on lack of debate in Parliament

Chief Justice of India N V Ramana. (PTI Photo)

Opposition leaders march against Pegasus, manhandling of MPs in Rajya Sabha

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi along with other opposition parties' leaders talks to the media at a protest march against the curtailment of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Thursday, Aug 12, 2021. (PTI/Kamal Kishore)

Governor rejig points to Modi Cabinet reshuffle

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo: PTI/File)

Sharad Pawar meets Amit Shah, raises political heat

NCP Chief Sharad Pawar in a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->