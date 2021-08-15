Nation Politics 15 Aug 2021 Congress made India ...
Nation, Politics

Congress made India a powerful nation: Bhatti

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Aug 15, 2021, 11:52 pm IST
Updated Aug 16, 2021, 12:08 am IST
None can separate the struggle for Independence and the services of the Congress and sacrifices its leaders made for achieving Independence
— DC file photo
 — DC file photo

HYDERABAD: Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said that it was the Congress alone that has transformed India into a powerful nation and in a truly democratic manner whereas BJP at the Centre and TRS in the state have imposed autocratic rule after suppressing voices of the people and dissent.

Speaking to reporters here on Sunday on the occasion of the 75th Independence Day, Vikramarka said that people should remember and be inspired by the sacrifices of freedom fighters.

 

“None can separate the struggle for Independence and the services of the Congress and sacrifices its leaders made for achieving independence”, he said. 

The Congress veteran said that the party had built a powerful base for democratic India. Drawing parallels, he said that while Pakistan had always been at the mercy of its army, democracy was flourishing in India because the Constitution was framed by a visionary like Dr BR Ambedkar.  

Vikramarka said that BJP and TRS were trying to use the names of illustrious Congress leaders like Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and PV Narasimha Rao for their political survival.

 

...
Tags: telangana congress legislature party, telangana clp leader mallu bhatti vikramarka, congress party, india powerful nation, bjp autocratic rule, 75th independence day, congress democratic india, constitution, dr br ambedkar, sardar vallabhai patel, pv narasimha rao
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


