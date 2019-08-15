Sons of Nathuram Godse may murder me: Asaduddin Owaisi

Hyderabad: MIM president Asaduddin Owaisi said on Wednesday that he could be killed by the followers of Nathuram Godse. He said that the government was not upholding the rule of law, but it wants to rule by law.

Responding to allegations that he was helping Pakistan in spreading rumours in Jammu and Kashmir, Mr Owaisi said, “Mujhe yaqeen hai ke ek din mujhe koi goli mar dega, Godse ki aulad aisa kar sakti hai. (I believe that one day I will be shot dead by someone. Sons of Godse may do it).” He said the sons of Godse (the man who killed Mahatma Gandhi) are still present in India. “If they could fire bullets at Mahatma Gandhi, who is Owaisi to them?” he asked.

Centre loves Kashmir, not Kashmiris

The MIM chief said he clarified on Tuesday that he had no concern for Pakistan, but the media wouldn't publish it. He said the government loved Kashmir, but not Kashmiris. “You are concerned about power, not justice,” he said.

He asked whether the fundamental rights guaranteed under Articles 19 and 21 of the Constitution did not apply to Jammu and Kashmir. “You will confine 80 lakh people...has Emergency been imposed? You are reminding us of the Emergency.”

Mr Owaisi said that in South Asia, only India has a functional democracy, but 80 lakh people of the country were not being allowed to use telephone services.

Mr Owaisi said the present government has forgotten constitutionalism.

The MIM chief reiterated that the Union government's move to abrogate Article 370 was against the Constitution. He claimed that no one had opposed this provision in the Constituent Assembly.

“If you have greater wisdom than those great leaders, you should rewrite the Constit-ution,” he said. He questioned whether the Central government got the nod from the State Assembly to abrogate Article 370.

“We have violated the agreement upon which Jawaharlal Nehru and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel had put their signatures. It is a breach of constitutional promise. It is also against the observations of the Supreme Court.”