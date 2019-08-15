Nation Politics 15 Aug 2019 Sons of Nathuram God ...
Nation, Politics

Sons of Nathuram Godse may murder me: Asaduddin Owaisi

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | ATHER MOIN
Published Aug 15, 2019, 1:25 am IST
Updated Aug 15, 2019, 1:25 am IST
He said that the government was not upholding the rule of law, but it wants to rule by law.
Asaduddin Owaisi.
 Asaduddin Owaisi.

Hyderabad: MIM president Asaduddin Owaisi said on Wednesday that he could be killed by the followers of Nathuram Godse. He said that the government was not upholding the rule of law, but it wants to rule by law.

Responding to allegations that he was helping Pakistan in spreading rumours in Jammu and Kashmir, Mr Owaisi said, “Mujhe yaqeen hai ke ek din mujhe koi goli mar dega, Godse ki aulad aisa kar sakti hai. (I believe that one day I will be shot dead by someone. Sons of Godse may do it).” He said the sons of Godse (the man who killed Mahatma Gandhi) are still present in India. “If they could fire bullets at Mahatma Gandhi, who is Owaisi to them?” he asked.

 

Centre loves Kashmir, not Kashmiris

The MIM chief said he clarified on Tuesday that he had no concern for Pakistan, but the media wouldn't publish it. He said the government loved Kashmir, but not Kashmiris. “You are concerned about power, not justice,” he said.

He asked whether the fundamental rights guaranteed under Articles 19 and 21 of the Constitution did not apply to Jammu and Kashmir. “You will confine 80 lakh people...has Emergency been imposed? You are reminding us of the Emergency.”

Mr Owaisi said that in South Asia, only India has a functional democracy, but 80 lakh people of the country were not being allowed to use telephone services.
Mr Owaisi said the present government has forgotten constitutionalism.

The MIM chief reiterated that the Union government's move to abrogate Article 370 was against the Constitution. He claimed that no one had opposed this provision in the Constituent Assembly.

“If you have greater wisdom than those great leaders, you should rewrite the Constit-ution,” he said. He questioned whether the Central government got the nod from the State Assembly to abrogate Article 370.

“We have violated the agreement upon which Jawaharlal Nehru and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel had put their signatures. It is a breach of constitutional promise. It is also against the observations of the Supreme Court.”

...
Tags: nathuram godse, asaduddin owaisi, jammu and kashmir
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Vendors keep their wares secured against rain in Marine Drive Walkway on Wednesday.

Kerala: Heavy rain continues in dist

A stitch in time saves livelihood of hundreds of weavers.

Women weave in resilience

Several victims, including women and children, of stone-pelting and pellet firing visit the hospitals in J&K in the wake of the clampdown in the state.

Children bear brunt of stone-pelting in J&K

Rescue efforts go on in Kuttanad in Alappuzha

Survivors languish in camps amid half-baked rehab plans



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Jaisalmer: Indian Army team ranks first in Stage IV of international competition

Indian Army is participating in the competition for the first time as hosts and their stupendous performance is a true reflection of their highest standards of physical fitness, training and professionalism. (Photo: ANI)
 

Are you calling 'Pooja'? Dream Girl makers receive over 75,000 calls on IVR number

Dream Girl's first look featuring Ayushmann Khurrana.
 

Hyundai Venue Knocks Maruti Vitara Brezza off top spot

Vitara Brezza saw month-on-month decline in its sales of more than 40 per cent.
 

Telangana school forces 180 girl students to get hair cut to save water

Other students in the school too agreed with Akhila's statement and added that some of them had even been punished by their family members for cutting their hair. (Photo: ANI)
 

Priyanka Chopra reveals what Nick Jonas likes to do each morning; read here

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas.
 

Surprising Apple iPhone 11 launch details leak

The new iPhone 11 handsets will hit shelves in the second week of September. (Photo: CultofMac)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Andhra: CM Reddy directs officials to conduct comprehensive land resurvey

The officials informed the Chief Minister that so far 23,448 acres of land has been identified and it is being surveyed to find out if it was suitable for housing. (Photo: ANI)

Union Minister Gadkari, MP Sunny Deol visit RSS headquarter in Nagpur

Mahatma Gandhi, former president Zakir Husain, activist Jayaprakash Narayan and commander-in-chief of the Indian Army, Kodandera M. Cariappa had previously been guests at various RSS events. (Photo: ANI)

SAD appoints special observers to boost membership drive in 23 constituencies

Dr Sukhwinder Sukhi will supervise the Hoshiarpur district, Sarbjit Singh Makkar in Mukerian, Kanwarjit Singh Rozi Barkandi in Abohar, Satinderjit Singh Manta in Fazilka and Baldev Singh Khara in Phagwara (SC) constituency. (Photo: ANI)

Kumaraswamy denies phone-tapping charge; BJP pushes for a probe

Former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Wednesday denied allegations of phone tapping during his tenure, even as the BJP raised the pitch demanding a comprehensive probe into it. (Photo: File)

Fadnavis to resume mass outreach campaign from Aug 21

Fadnavis earlier said his 'Maha Janadesh Yatra (mega mandate march) is aimed at giving an account to people of the state what the BJP-led government did in last five years. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham