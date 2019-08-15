Nation Politics 15 Aug 2019 Now, Telangana Rasht ...
Nation, Politics

Now, Telangana Rashtra Samiti decides to take on BJP firmly

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | S.A. ISHAQUI
Published Aug 15, 2019, 2:15 am IST
Updated Aug 15, 2019, 2:19 am IST
The TRS considers the Congress its main opponent in the state, as its rural base is still intact.
K Chandrasekhar Rao.
Hyderabad: The top leadership of the Telangana Rashtra Samiti has decided to counter aggressively the criticism of state BJP leaders against the ruling party and its leaders.

TS BJP leaders are systematically targeting the ruling party and its ally, the MIM, and pushing the idea that the BJP is the only political party that can take on Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and his family.

 

To counter the attack, the TRS claims that the BJP is not an alternative. The TRS considers the Congress its main opponent in the state, as its rural base is still intact.

For the past 15 days, one or other leader from the BJP is attacking the TRS and its leadership in press conferences. State president Dr K. Laxman hits hard at the ruling party in his speeches.

The TRS boss is said to have told ministers and MLAs to kept strict vigil on the moves of the BJP leaders and counter them strongly.

Ministers and leaders have thus started attacking the BJP through press conferences and open letters and holding informal chats with media persons.

The BJP state wing is targeting leaders from the TS Telugu Desam and the Congress said to be disgruntled with their party’s state leadership.  As a first move, the BJP is welcoming senior leaders of the TD into the party as it has cadres in the rural areas.

On the other hand BJP leaders are trying to corner the ruling party on various issues, including irrigation projects and its friendly ties with the MIM.

The BJP has intensified its campaign against the TRS with Hyderabad Liberation Day coming up on September 17. It has announced that BJP president and Union home minister Amit Shah will participate in the Liberation Day celebrations in the city.

Minster Talasani Srinivas Yadav, in an informal interaction with mediapersons here on Tuesday, said that the Congress has a bigger vote bank than the BJP in the state.

He said that the BJP will gain nothing by letting outdated politicians join it, as the TD leaders who have joined the party have no cadres.

...
Tags: bjp leaders, k chandrasekhar rao, trs
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


