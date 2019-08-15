Nation Politics 15 Aug 2019 Jagan urges assistan ...
Nation, Politics

Jagan urges assistance from Jal Shakti ministry to link Krishna, Godavari

ANI
Published Aug 15, 2019, 8:48 am IST
Updated Aug 15, 2019, 9:00 am IST
Reddy also said that a meeting to discuss the issue was conducted on June 28 earlier this year.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday wrote a letter to Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat seeking assistance for the proposed scheme to link Godavari and Krishna rivers to provide water for irrigation, drinking purpose and to cater to industry's requirements in backward and drought-prone districts. (Photo: File)
 Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday wrote a letter to Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat seeking assistance for the proposed scheme to link Godavari and Krishna rivers to provide water for irrigation, drinking purpose and to cater to industry's requirements in backward and drought-prone districts. (Photo: File)

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday wrote a letter to Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat seeking assistance for the proposed scheme to link Godavari and Krishna rivers to provide water for irrigation, drinking purpose and to cater to industry's requirements in backward and drought-prone districts.

Jagan Reddy said it was proposed to supplement about 480 TMC (thousand million cubic feet) of Godavari waters to Krishna river reservoirs by diverting at the rate of four TMC per day from Godavari river to Srisailam and Nagarjunasagar for 120 days.

 

He further underlined in the letter that the objective can be achieved through suitable agreements between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana for the mutual benefit of both states.

The chief minister also stressed that the initiative will benefit the drought-prone Rayalaseema, Prakasam and Nellore districts.

"The inflow into Srisailam reservoir, which is the main source of supply for this region, is reducing year after year. This is due to the construction of new projects and more utilisation in the upper states of Maharashtra and Karnataka," Reddy stated in the letter.

"The average inflow received into Srisailam, the starting point of Krishna waters into Andhra Pradesh during the last 52 years is 1128 TMC, whereas the same in last 10 years is reduced to 632 TMC and in the last 5 years, it was further reduced to 416 TMC. This shows that the inflows into Srisailam reservoir is reduced by about 63 per cent in the last 5 years compared to the average of last 52 years," he added.

He mentioned in the letter, that flow of water is surplus in Godavari and that there is an immediate need to explore ways to divert water from Godavari basin to Krishna basin.

Reddy also said that a meeting to discuss the issue was conducted on June 28 earlier this year. He further said that an expert committee was also constituted consisting of in-service and retired engineers of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

The letter was handed over to the union minister by YSR Congress Party lawmaker Vijayasai Reddy.

...
Tags: jagan mohan reddy, andhra pradesh, godavari, krishna, irrigation
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Amaravati


Latest From Nation

It was created by Shaivalini Kumar which depicted traditional motifs from Indian textiles evoking the complex yet harmonious

Google wishes India 73 years of Independence with historic doodle

'Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has visited Sri Lanka during his second term as PM,' Sri Lankan Tourism Minister John Amaratunga said. (Photo: ANI)

Easter-bombing caused a huge loss to tourism industry: Sri Lankan Minister

He talked about a host of issues, ranging from his government’s landmark decision on Jammu and Kashmir to the flood-hit parts of the country. (Photo: ANI)

Here are PM Modi's top quotes from his Independence Day address

As Karnataka continues to battle monsoon fury, the death toll on Wednesday mounted to 61, according to the data released by Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC). (Photo: File)

Death toll mounts to 61 as Karnataka continues to battle monsoon fury



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Google wishes India 73 years of Independence with historic doodle

It was created by Shaivalini Kumar which depicted traditional motifs from Indian textiles evoking the complex yet harmonious "patchwork" of Indian culture, ranging from education, to the arts, to courage and compassion. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Fresh iPhone 11 leak reveals Apple’s shady tactics

Apple will still sell its iPhone with a paltry 64GB of storage.
 

LGBTQ creators sue YouTube over alleged discrimination

It further states that YouTube's regulation of speech has resulted in top quality and protected LGBTQ+ content getting restricted while homophobic are free to post obscene content. (Photo: ANI)
 

Jaisalmer: Indian Army team ranks first in Stage IV of international competition

Indian Army is participating in the competition for the first time as hosts and their stupendous performance is a true reflection of their highest standards of physical fitness, training and professionalism. (Photo: ANI)
 

Are you calling 'Pooja'? Dream Girl makers receive over 75,000 calls on IVR number

Dream Girl's first look featuring Ayushmann Khurrana.
 

Hyundai Venue Knocks Maruti Vitara Brezza off top spot

Vitara Brezza saw month-on-month decline in its sales of more than 40 per cent.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Don't have to learn from others how to be patriotic: Mamata to Centre

Banerjee said, 'I believe we don't have to learn from others how to be patriotic. We got freedom; today our country has progressed.' (Photo: File)

Rajinikanth's new praise for PM Modi, Amit Shah afer Krishna-Arjun analogy

Actor-turned-politician Rajinikanth has come up with a new description of the two leaders – 'Master strategists' – meant to explain his earlier tag of 'Krishna-Arjun'. (Photo: File)

Writers duly ‘rewarded’ in Andhra Pradesh

Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

State will fill teaching posts: Adimulapu Suresh

Adimulapu Suresh

Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy writes to Centre on funds for river diversion

Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham