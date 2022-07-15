TRS leaders attack BJP MP Arvind’s car

Karimnagar: TRS leaders along with some locals blocked the way of the Nizamabad BJP MP D. Arvind and damaged his car in order not to allow him enter the flood-affected Erdandi village in Ibrahimpatnam of Jagtial district on Friday.

The group stopped Arvind’s convoy and asked him about non-fulfilment of his promise to resolve the land issue of Mallannagutta in the village. A tense situation prevailed there for some time as the supporters of the MP and the villagers along with TRS leaders engaged in heated arguments. The TRS leaders attacked the MP’s car and damaged its mirrors.

The police intervened and brought the situation under control after taking some TRS leaders and activists in custody.

Meanwhile, villagers demanded that the MP help them as their village was largely affected by floods. They also demanded that he resolve the land issue of Mallannagutta.

Later in the day, Arvind came down heavily on the Korutla TRS MLA Vidyasagar Rao and said he instigated his followers to attack him. “TRS leaders are intentionally creating hurdles and not allowing me to enter the village. They fear I will come to know of their misdeeds there. In the past, the government had allotted land pattas to around 465 victims of the Godavari floods. But the local MLA Rao along with endowment minister Indrakaran Reddy allotted those lands to their relatives. Fearing that I will question such things, the TRS MLA intentionally created a ruckus today to block my way,” the MP said.

Arvind promised the villagers that he would try to resolve the land issue of Mallannagutta and take initiative for helping the flood-affected villages after officials submitted a report on the extent of damage.

“Whatever help is possible from the central government will be provided to the villages,” he said.

Meanwhile, BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, and party MLA from Huzurabad Etala Rajendar flayed the attack on Arvind. Sanjay said the attack on Arvind has put on display the intolerance TRS has towards “anyone questioning Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao’s autocratic and dictatorial rule.” Calling the incident an act of cowardice, Sanjay said the BJP, its leaders and workers will not be intimidated by such attacks and will continue to question the TRS government over its anti-people governance.

Rajendar said the TRS government, the ruling party leaders and workers were clearly unable to face the BJP and are worried over the increasing acceptance of the BJP by the people, and hence were resorting to attacks on BJP leaders. The people of Telangana will punish the TRS when the time comes, Rajendar said.