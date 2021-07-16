Nation Politics 15 Jul 2021 AP-NGT issues direct ...
AP-NGT issues direction to constitute a panel to examine Palamuru lift scheme in TS

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jul 16, 2021, 12:23 am IST
Updated Jul 16, 2021, 12:23 am IST
NGT was hearing a petition filed by Gautam S. Raman on behalf of some farmers from Rayalaseema, Prakasam, Guntur and Krishna districts
National Green Tribunal. (Representational Photo:PTI)
Vijayawada: The National Green Tribunal on Thursday issued an order to constitute a committee to find out whether the construction of the Palamuru-Ranga Reddy lift irrigation project by the Telangana state government was in compliance with environmental laws and other norms.

The tribunal was hearing a petition filed by Gautam S. Raman on behalf of some farmers from Rayalaseema, Prakasam, Guntur and Krishna districts. Senior counsel P.S. Raman submitted to the tribunal that though the TS government had given undertakings that it would limit the project to supply of drinking water until it got environmental clearance, it was going ahead with construction of the project.

 

The NGT issued a direction to constitute a committee to examine whether the construction was in compliance with the norms and asked the panel to submit a report to it and listed the matter for next hearing on August 29.

Tags: national green tribunal, ap-ngt, palamuru-ranga reddy, lift irrigation, ap farmers
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


