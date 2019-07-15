Cricket World Cup 2019

-
-
-
-,
-
-,
-
-
-
Nation Politics 15 Jul 2019 BJP seeks to move no ...
Nation, Politics

BJP seeks to move no-confidence motion against Kumaraswamy

PTI
Published Jul 15, 2019, 2:28 pm IST
Updated Jul 15, 2019, 2:28 pm IST
Kumaraswamy had also on Friday announced he would seek a trust vote to end the 'confusion' caused by resignations of rebel MLAs.
The BJP in Karnataka on Monday sought to move a no-confidence motion against the Congress-JD(S) government, which is battling for survival after 16 lawmakers of the ruling coalition resigned from the assembly. (Photo: File)
 The BJP in Karnataka on Monday sought to move a no-confidence motion against the Congress-JD(S) government, which is battling for survival after 16 lawmakers of the ruling coalition resigned from the assembly. (Photo: File)

Bengaluru: The BJP in Karnataka on Monday sought to move a no-confidence motion against the Congress-JD(S) government, which is battling for survival after 16 lawmakers of the ruling coalition resigned from the assembly.

The BJP has issued a notice to Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar during the Business Advisory Committee meeting attended by party leader B S Yeddyurappa seeking to move the no confidence motion, party state general secretary C T Ravi told PTI.

 

"Yes, we have given a notice to move a no-confidence motion," he said.

As many as 16 MLAs -- 13 from the Congress and three from JD(S) -- have resigned from the assembly while two independent MLAs S Shankar and H Nagesh have withdrawn their support to the coalition government headed by H D Kumaraswamy.

The disgruntled MLAs, who have turned against the government, are camping in Mumbai.

The Speaker is yet to accept their resignations as the matter is pending before the Supreme Court which will hear the case again on Tuesday.

The MLAs have not turned up for the assembly proceedings, which began on Friday last.

The Apex Court Monday agreed to hear a plea of five more rebel Congress MLAs along with the pending petition of 10 legislators seeking a direction to the Karnataka Assembly speaker to accept their resignation.

With enmasse resignations, the government has been pushed to the brink of collapse.

In a surprise move amid the existential crisis faced by his government, Kumaraswamy had also on Friday announced he would seek a trust vote to end the 'confusion' caused by resignations of rebel MLAs while asserting he was "ready for everything".

The ruling coalition's total strength is 116 (Congress-78, JD(S)-37 and BSP-1), besides the Speaker.

With the support of the two independents, the BJP has 107 MLAs in the 224-member House, where the half-way mark is 113.

If the resignations of the 16 MLAs are accepted, the coalition's tally will be reduced to 100.

...
Tags: karnataka crisis, jd(s), congress, bjp, kumaraswamy
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

The Calcutta High Court had barred him from entering his constituency in Bankura district after a cheating case was registered against him. (Photo: PTI)

SC refuses to hear BJP MP's plea seeking transfer of cases from WB police to CBI

The Bill also seeks to strengthen powers of NIA in cases involving explosives and the responsibility in cases of human trafficking will be given to the investigation agency, Minister of State for Home G. Kishan Reddy said. (Photo: ANI)

Lok Sabha takes up Bill seeking to strengthen powers of NIA

Kerala police on Sunday used high power water cannon to disperse protestors of National youth fronts like Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and Bhartiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM). (Photo: Twitter I ANI).

Watch: Kerala Police uses high power water cannon to disperse SFI protestors

A case has been registered under section 302 and investigation is underway. (Representational Image)

Andhra Pradesh: 1 man, 2 women murdered near temple, case registered



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

According to this ICC rule, New Zealand should have won World Cup 2019

The Black Caps were so close yet so far from their maiden World Cup title, the small margins changed it all but things would have been different as per the Law 19.8. (Photo: Twitter/cricketworldcup)
 

‘Better late than never’: Twitter erupts in support after ISRO delays Chandrayaan-2

Many took to Twitter to cheer up the space agency. (Photo: File)
 

He's the man: Pooja Batra finally confirms her marriage with Nawab Shah

Pooja Batra and Nawab Shah. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Honda cars July offers: benefits upto Rs 2.5 lakh on CR-V

Additional offers are available for select corporates.
 

Watch: Police officer saves choking baby after pulling over speeding car on the road

The video released by the police department shows Deputy Kimbro massaging the baby and inserting a finger in her mouth to open her airway. (Photo: Video screengrab | @BerkCoSheriff)
 

Watch: Dancing queen? Theresa May boogies to Abba in final days as British PM

May, whose premiership was riven by crises over Brexit and who was cast as robotic by opponents, occasionally sought to bring some humour to the job by performing dances in public. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

K'taka crisis: Cong-JD(S) to face trust vote on July 18, says Siddaramaiah

(Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Chhattisgarh govt faces backlash over proposing to include egg in midday meals

Former Chhattisgarh chief minister Raman Singh has demanded that the government should take into consideration religious beliefs before implementing any such decision. (Photo: ANI)

Have no issues with him: Punjab CM on Navjot Singh Sidhu's resignation

Taking it to Twitter, Sidhu confirmed that his resignation has been sent and delivered to the Punjab Chief Minister's official residence. (Photo: File)

Ahead of K'tka Assembly session, BJP reiterates demand for floor test

Pralhad Joshi on Monday said, 'We stand by our demand (of floor test). The behaviour of Assembly speaker and Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy is highly uncalled for and unacceptable.' (Photo: ANI)

Watch: UP BJP MLA stirs controversy, says ‘Muslims have 50 wives, 1050 kids’

In a statement that could stir controversy, BJP MLA from Ballia, Surendra Singh, has said that Muslims who have many wives and children in large numbers have an 'animalistic tendency'. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham