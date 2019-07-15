AIADMK has bright prospects to win Vellore Lok Sabha: D Jayakumar

CHENNAI: AIADMK has bright prospects to win the Vellore Lok Sabha election, party senior and State Fisheries Minister D. Jayakumar has said. He said the AIADMK will strive hard for the victory of the alliance candidate A. C. Shanmugam (president of New Justice Party).

The election to the Vellore Lok Sabha constituency, which was countermanded due to excess use of money power in April, will be held on August 5.

Shanmugam is contesting the election under the ‘Two Leaves’ symbol of the AIADMK. He is pitted against DMK’s Kathir Anand, son of party treasurer Duraimurugan.

The poll which would see a straight contest between the AIADMK and DMK has turned prestigious to the ruling party to improve its tally. It had managed to win only the Theni Lok Sabha constituency and lost 37 seats to the DMK.

Despite registering a resounding victory, the DMK does not want to take chances. It has deputed about 20 senior party leaders to oversee the poll work in the constituency.

According to sources once the ongoing Budget session of the Assembly gets over on July 20, the AIADMK would launch its blitzkrieg campaign. The party is likely to deputy all its seniors, mostly State Ministers, besides its battery of MLAs to campaign in the constituency. BJP leaders would also hit the campaign trail and launch a no holds barred attack on the DMK on a host of issues including NEET.