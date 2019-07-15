Cricket World Cup 2019

-
-
-
-,
-
-,
-
-
-
Nation Politics 15 Jul 2019 AIADMK has bright pr ...
Nation, Politics

AIADMK has bright prospects to win Vellore Lok Sabha: D Jayakumar

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jul 15, 2019, 2:24 am IST
Updated Jul 15, 2019, 2:24 am IST
Despite registering a resounding victory, the DMK does not want to take chances.
D Jayakumar.
 D Jayakumar.

CHENNAI: AIADMK has bright prospects to win the Vellore Lok Sabha election,  party senior and State Fisheries Minister D. Jayakumar has said. He said the AIADMK will strive hard for the victory of the alliance candidate A. C. Shanmugam (president of New Justice Party).

The election to the Vellore Lok Sabha constituency, which was countermanded due to excess use of money power in April, will be held on August 5.
Shanmugam is contesting the election under the ‘Two Leaves’ symbol of the AIADMK. He is pitted against DMK’s Kathir Anand, son of party treasurer Duraimurugan.

 

The poll which would see a straight contest between the AIADMK and DMK has turned prestigious to the ruling party to improve its tally. It had managed to win only the Theni Lok Sabha constituency and lost 37 seats to the DMK.

Despite registering a resounding victory, the DMK does not want to take chances. It has deputed about 20 senior party leaders to oversee the poll work in the constituency.

According to sources once the ongoing Budget session of the Assembly gets over on July 20, the AIADMK would launch its blitzkrieg campaign. The party is likely to deputy all its seniors, mostly State Ministers, besides its battery of MLAs to campaign in the constituency. BJP leaders would also hit the campaign trail and launch a no holds barred attack on the DMK on a host of issues including NEET.

...
Tags: d. jayakumar, vellore lok sabha election
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

The books are given to the party cadre according to the serial numbers.

Catch ’em young! TRS adds toddler to party

Satavahana University of Karimnagar district

Satavahana University cries for attention

Mr Chauhan said that Rahul Gandhi had “run away” from leading the Congress party when a captain “should lead even after facing adversaries.”

Congress’ fate awaits Telugu Desam in AP: Shivaraj Singh Chauhan

Many of the lecturers and students are fearing that the government will toe the same line with the degree colleges. (Representional Image)

Khammam: Poor enrolment may force closure of government colleges



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

MP's 'Indori poha' likely to join race for GI tag

The 'Indori poha' is a breakfast staple made from flattened rice flakes. (Photo: Twitter @dakuwithchaku)
 

Chhattisgarh: Bank services brought to Balrampur by women

The scheme is focused on promoting self-employment and organisation of the rural poor. (ANI)
 

'Hobbs & Shaw' premiere halted after electric sparks cause chaos

A still from 'Hobbs & Shaw'.
 

After 41 years of legal battle, man relieved from charges of stealing Rs 20

In a bizarre incident, a Gwalior man who was charged for stealing Rs 20 was relieved of the theft charges in a Lok Adalat after 41 years of a legal battle. (Representational Image)
 

Odisha collector opts for government hospital for spouse's delivery

Agarwal expressed satisfaction on the hospital preparations given 103 children died due to encephalitis in 2016 in the same hospital. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Chandrayaan-2 cheaper than Avengers Endgame: This is what foreign media has to say

The mission would take off exactly 50 years after the astronauts of Apollo 11 made their historic voyage and would attempt a historic touchdown near the Moon's south pole, 'where water ice lurks in permanently shadowed craters'. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

DMK sets up 9-member panel to study new education policy

M.K. Stalin.

BL Santhosh replaces Ramlal in BJP as General Secretary (Organisation)

A chemical engineering graduate, Santhosh was looking after BJP affairs in south India. Known for his organisational skills, he adopts the latest communication technologies for increasing party's strength. (Photo: ANI)

Nitish Kumar chairs meeting to review flood situation in Bihar

The meeting was attended by state water resources minister Sanjay Kumar Jha, Chief Secretary Deepak Kumar, development commissioner Subhash Sharma and other officials. (Photo: ANI)

K'taka crisis: CLP leader Siddaramaiah meets party MLAs in Bengaluru

The Congress-JD(S) government has plunged into crisis following the resignation by several MLAs from the House. (Photo: ANI)

'Gorkhaland was never promised by us,' says West Bengal BJP chief

Ghosh also said the National Register of Citizens (NRC) will soon be implemented in West Bengal on the lines of Assam. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham