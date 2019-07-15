Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Politics 15 Jul 2019 Ahead of K'tka ...
Nation, Politics

Ahead of K'tka Assembly session, BJP reiterates demand for floor test

ANI
Published Jul 15, 2019, 11:13 am IST
Updated Jul 15, 2019, 11:13 am IST
A meeting of the Congress Legislative Party began at the Taj Vivanta here, ahead of this week's Assembly session that begins on Monday.
Pralhad Joshi on Monday said, 'We stand by our demand (of floor test). The behaviour of Assembly speaker and Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy is highly uncalled for and unacceptable.' (Photo: ANI)
 Pralhad Joshi on Monday said, 'We stand by our demand (of floor test). The behaviour of Assembly speaker and Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy is highly uncalled for and unacceptable.' (Photo: ANI)

Bengaluru: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has reiterated its demand for floor test in Karnataka assembly while criticising the state Chief Minister and Assembly speaker for their "unacceptable" behaviour.

Speaking to ANI on Karnataka's political situation, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Monday said, "We stand by our demand (of floor test). The behaviour of Assembly speaker and Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy is highly uncalled for and unacceptable."

 

The Union Minister also questioned the Speaker's stand of conducting an enquiry on the issue and said, "When the MLAs have personally handed Speaker their resignations, what enquiry does he want?"

A meeting of the Congress Legislative Party began at the Taj Vivanta here, ahead of this week's Assembly session that begins on Monday.

Meanwhile, BJP MLAs left their hotel in buses and small vehicles to reach the state Assembly.

The party has demanded CM HD Kumaraswamy to prove the majority of Congress-JD(S) Government in the Assembly on Monday.

Kumaraswamy had on Friday told the Speaker that he was ready to seek a trust vote or face a no-confidence motion during the session which will go on July 26.

The 13-month-old coalition government in Karnataka slumped into crisis following the resignation of several Congress and JD(S) MLAs from the membership of the House.

Congress party has been accusing the BJP of conspiring to topple the coalition government in Karnataka.

The ruling alliance is making all efforts to protect its government which seems to have fallen short of a majority.

In a twist to the political stalemate in Karnataka, the apex court had on July 12 ordered a status quo until July 16 on a plea filed by 10 dissident MLAs of Congress and JD(S) seeking a direction to the Assembly Speaker to accept their resignation and not proceed with the applications for their disqualification.

...
Tags: karnataka crisis, bjp, congress, jd(s), pralhad joshi, hd kumaraswamy
Location: India, Karnataka


