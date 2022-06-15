  
Nation Politics 15 Jun 2022 TRS likely to keep a ...
Nation, Politics

TRS likely to keep away from Prez poll

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jun 15, 2022, 11:56 pm IST
Updated Jun 15, 2022, 11:56 pm IST
KCR would focus on strengthening and expanding his proposed own national party
TRS president and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao would not make any more attempts to meet regional party leaders to forge an anti-BJP front for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. (File photo: Twitter)
 TRS president and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao would not make any more attempts to meet regional party leaders to forge an anti-BJP front for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. (File photo: Twitter)

HYDERABAD: After the TRS skipped the non-BJP parties’ meeting in Delhi on Wednesday, the focus has shifted to its stand during the Presidential election, scheduled for July 18.

Party sources said the reasons cited by the TRS leadership for staying away from the non-BJP parties meeting convened by Trinamul Congress president and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee — of not wanting to share a stage with the Congress — clearly indicated that it would abstain from voting.

 

TRS president and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao would not make any more attempts to meet regional party leaders to forge an anti-BJP front for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Instead, he would focus on strengthening and expanding his proposed own national party.

While announcing its decision to skip Mamata Banerjee's meeting in Delhi, the party leadership, through an official release, stated, “The TRS will maintain equal distance from both the national parties the BJP and the Congress."

This indicates that TRS will not support the BJP-led NDA candidate or the Congress-led UPA candidate or any other candidate fielded by Opposition parties with the support of the Congress. The TRS has no option but to abstain from the Presidential election to stick to its stand.

 

The TRS leadership also took potshots at Mamata Banerjee for inviting the Congress for the meeting and also for approaching NCP chief Sharad Pawar for contesting the Presidential election on behalf of the Opposition parties without consulting other non-BJP parties.

By directly criticising and opposing prominent non-BJP leaders Mamata Banerjee and Sharad Pawar, Chandrashekar Rao sent a direct message that he no longer want to woo regional party leaders by visiting their states or meeting them to forge any front to take on the BJP in 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

 

...
Tags: chief minister k. chandrashekar rao, presidential election, cm mamata banerjee, trinamul congress, anti-bjp front
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav, PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti, West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC Chief Mamata Banerjee, NCP Chief Sharad Pawar, Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge and DMK leader T. R. Baalu during a press conference after the opposition leaders' meeting regarding upcoming Presidential elections, in New Delhi, Wednesday, June 15, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Opposition scrambles to field joint Prez candidate

As per the guidelines of the unique identification project, a digital number will be allotted to each and every house based on the revenue divisions of a municipality. (Representational Photo: DC)

Unique identification number for houses in 3 urban bodies

Andhra Pradesh High Court. (APHC)

HC directs APPSC to go ahead with interviews to select candidates

Andhra Pradesh High Court. (AP High court)

PIL filed in HC seeking fifth state finance commission in AP



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Govt schools across TS in dire straits, poor infra hampering quality education

Just ahead of their reopening after the summer vacation, these schools seem to have been left out of the government's programme. (DC)
 

World's largest cricket jersey was made within nine days

The jersey got Guinness record recognition in the IPL final in Ahmedabad on Sunday. (By Arrangement)
 

Viral fever with gastro, dengue cases increase in Hyderabad

While monsoon is the peak season for dengue infections, even before the season, hospitals have been reportedly getting dengue cases. (Representational image: PTI)
 

AP man donates his retirement funds for SSY scheme, gets PM Modi's pat

Markapuram Rambhupal Reddy. (DC)
 

Low blow for alcohol lovers as liquor prices go higher in Telangana

The new price list is available on the website www.tsbcl.telangana.gov.in/ts/ — Representational image/DC
 

Nation's envy: TS legislators are highest paid in the country

Telangana MLAs shot to the top of the ladder in 2016 when the state government hiked their pay and allowances by an overwhelming 163 per cent in one go. (Representational Image/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Government blocking political activities, will face consequences: Congress

Police detain a Congress worker during a protest outside the AICC office against summoning of party leader Rahul Gandhi by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). (PTI)

BJP ended 'culture of corruption' in Northeast: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah during the foundation stone laying ceremony of a 51 feet bronze statue of Lord Parshuram, at Tezu in Lohit district, Saturday, May 21, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Stalin marks DMK govt's 1st anniversary with bus travel, public welfare announcements

Travelling in bus number 29 C on Radhakrishnan Salai, Stalin especially spoke to the women passengers and enquired about the free travel facility for them.(Twitter/@mkstalin)

Cracks in Mamata Banerjee-led 'opposition meet' for Presidential polls

K. Chandrasekhar Rao, Mamata Banerjee and Arvind Kejriwal (ANI)

BJP, Congress win 3 Rajya Sabha seats each in Karnataka, Rajasthan

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot with Congress candidates Pramod Tiwari, Mukul Wasnik and Randeep Surjewala flash the victory sign as they celebrate their victory in the Rajya Sabha elections 2022, in Jaipur, Friday, June 10, 2022. (PTI Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->