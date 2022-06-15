Nation Politics 15 Jun 2022 Telangana launches p ...
Nation, Politics

Telangana launches pilot project to solve grievances of farmland owners

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jun 15, 2022, 12:09 am IST
Updated Jun 15, 2022, 7:01 am IST
TS govt will hold a special drive to correct the Dharani data errors
A file photo of minister Harish Rao (DC)
 A file photo of minister Harish Rao (DC)

Hyderabad: With complaints increasing on the functioning of the Dharani portal, the state government on Tuesday launched pilot project to resolve the grievances of agriculture landowners at Mulugu mandal. After studying the outcomes, the government will hold a special drive all over the state in phases to correct the Dharani data errors.

As part of the special drive, finance minister T. Harish Rao visited Mulugu mandal along with Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and top officials in Chief Minister's Office (CMO) to interact with landowners and resolve their grievances on the spot.

 

Top officials in the CMO like Smitha Sabharwal, V. Seshadri and Rahul Bojja, Siddipet Collector Prasanth Jeevan Patil, TS Technical Services chairman Venkateshwar Rao and others interacted with landowners of Mulugu mandal, gathered their feedback on Dharani and heard their grievances.

Mulugu is part of the Gajwel Assembly constituency which is represented by Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao. The government has received over 4.5 lakh grievances regarding the Dharani portal. Lakhs of landowners have applied at Mee Seva centres.

For correction of errors in the Dharani portal with regard to survey numbers, owner name and extent of land among others. Harish Rao termed the Dharani portal as a revolutionary move initiated by the CM to end land disputes.

 

Some landowners and farmers were facing problems due to “minor technical issues” which the government was determined to resolve, he said.

Some issues persisted due to court cases and disputes among family members on ownership, Harish Rao said.

"Other than these cases, all other issues will be resolved as per the CM's directions by holding meetings in the villages. We will resolve 100 per cent land issues in Mulugu mandal as part of a pilot project and issue pattadar passbooks to landowners. This drive will be completed in the entire state in a time-bound manner," Harish Rao said.

 

Chief secretary Somesh Kumar said that CM had introduced Dharani portal to providing 100 per cent rights on lands to genuine landowners and make the process of land transactions simple.

"With the help of Dharani, land registration is being completed in just 15 minutes in a transparent manner. There are no problems in Dharani portal. There are only a few technical glitches which are being sorted out," Somesh Kumar said.

He said the government had introduced 33 new modules on Dharani to resolve grievances and the process would continue.

 

Tags: finance minister harish rao, dharni portal
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


