KCR’s PPP to explain his bigger role to TRS leaders, cadres

HYDERABAD: TRS president and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao has readied a PowerPoint presentation to explain to party leaders the reasons why he had taken the decision to plunge into national politics, launch a national political party and what factors would contribute to its success.

Party sources said the 45-minute-long presentation would be made at the TRS state committee meeting expected to be held on June 19 at Telangana Bhavan. He would also explain why he did not try to forge a front and why the previous attempts to form fronts at the national level had failed.

Sources said that Chandrashekar Rao wanted to stress that people in the country were fed up with fronts or a group of political parties or leaders coming together with the sole purpose of grabbing power, given the bad experiences earlier. He felt that people now wanted a party which could set an 'alternative political agenda' with focus on real development and welfare of all sections irrespective of caste, creed and sex.

It would also talk about the 'political vacuum' in national politics on account of weakening of Left parties, Congress and Janata Parivar parties like JDS, JDU, Lok Dal etc, which Rao’s political party could fill.

Sources said the presentation would tell party leaders that the new party would expand with the support of people and not with the support of political leaders. Chandrashekar Rao would involve organisations and people representing students, farmers, working and retired employees, pensioners etc and come out with a specific agenda on how their long-pending issues will be addressed.

Sources said the TRS chief wanted to stress that although the BJP was ruling the country on its own majority for consecutive two terms, it was not 'invincible'. He would point out that the BJP secured just 31 per cent vote share in 2014 Lok Sabha polls and 37 per cent in 2019. This indicated that a majority of the voters had not voted for the BJP but were divided between various political parties due to which the BJP could capture power.

Rao wanted to infuse confidence among TRS leaders and cadres that his national party could achieve success as the Congress which ruled the country for several decades was now struggling to cross 50 Lok Sabha seats. He would tell party leaders and cadres that the ‘Telangana model’ of welfare schemes and development programmes of the TRS government in the new state of Telangana within eight years of formation were being acclaimed by other states and there were demands for replicating the TRS government's schemes. The new party will showcase the 'Telangana model' and promise to replicate it for the entire country.