Nation Politics 15 Jun 2021 India to restore 26 ...
Nation, Politics

India to restore 26 million acres of degarded land, says PM Modi

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jun 15, 2021, 6:51 am IST
Updated Jun 15, 2021, 6:51 am IST
'Sadly, land degradation affects over two-thirds of the world today,' Modi said
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the UN ‘High-Level Dialogue on Desertification, Land degradation and Drought’, through video conferencing, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the UN ‘High-Level Dialogue on Desertification, Land degradation and Drought’, through video conferencing, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday evening told the United Nations that India is “on track to achieve its national commitment of land degradation neutrality and ... working towards restoring 26 million hectares of degraded land by 2030”. This, he said, would “contribute to India's commitment to achieve an additional carbon sink of 2.5 to 3 billion tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent”. The PM was delivering his keynote address in virtual format at the UN “High-Level Dialogue on Desertification, Land degradation and Drought”.

“Land is the fundamental building block for supporting all lives and livelihoods. All of us understand the web of life functions as an inter-connected system. Sadly, land degradation affects over two-thirds of the world today,” Mr Modi said, adding: “If left unchecked, it will erode the very foundations of our societies, economies, food security, health, safety and quality of life. Therefore, we have to reduce the tremendous pressure on land and its resources. Clearly, a lot of work lies ahead of us. But we can do it. We can do it together.”

 

Said Mr Modi: “It is mankind's collective responsibility to reverse the damage to land caused by human activity. It is our sacred duty to leave a healthy planet for our future generations.”

The Prime Minister added: “Land degradation poses a special challenge to the developing world. In the spirit of South-South cooperation, India is assisting fellow developing countries to develop land restoration strategies. A centre of excellence is being set up in India to promote a scientific approach towards land degradation issues.”

 

He further said: “In India, we have always given importance to land and considered the sacred Earth as our mother. India has taken the lead to highlight land degradation issues at international forums. The Delhi Declaration of 2019 called for better access and stewardship over land, and emphasised gender-sensitive transformative projects. In India, over the last 10 years, around three million hectares of forest cover has been added. This has enhanced the combined forest cover to almost one-fourth of the country’s total area.”

 

“In many parts of India, we have taken up some novel approaches. To give just one example, the Banni region in the Rann of Kutch in Gujarat suffers from highly degraded land and receives very little rainfall. In that region, land restoration is done by developing grasslands, which helps in achieving land degradation neutrality. It also supports pastoral activities and livelihood by promoting animal husbandry. In the same spirit, we need to devise effective strategies for land restoration while promoting indigenous techniques,” Mr Modi pointed out.

 

...
Tags: modi, land degradation neutrality, carbon sink, india, forest cover, desertification, land degradation, drought, un, land, economies, food security, health, safety, delhi declaration of 2019, rann of kutch
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Horoscope 15 June 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

A file photo of T. Harish Rao and K. Chandra sekhar Rao (Photo: Facebook @Harish Rao Thanneeru)

Telangana heading fast to FRBM borrowing limit

igh Court judge Justice N. Venkataramana upheld the appointment of Ashok Gajapati Raju made in 2016. (Photo: Facebook @ashokvizianagaram)

Andhra Pradesh High Court cancels Sanchaita's appointment

Telangana Telugu Desam Party (T-TDP) president L Ramana. (DC Image)

Ramana in two minds as BJP, TRS woo TD strongman

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. (PTI Photo)

Pinarayi-led LDF on the defensive soon after big electoral win



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

In bleak times, ‘villain’ Sonu Sood redefines heroism

Sood’s rise in being recognised as a saviour is also a deep reflection of the indifference of the others. - By Arrangement
 

Ayush team says AP's miracle mixture is not Ayurvedic medicine

He said that the preparation cannot be prescribed for Covid-19 as the formula is one among hundreds of local remedies for different ailments. (Representational image)
 

Amid survival anxieties, meditation as route to peace

Spiritual leader Daaji during one of the sessions of Heartfulness meditation (By arrangement)
 

Stories of hope | Frontline warriors get do-gooders’ aid

The members of the organisation are providing protective gear, masks and nutritious healthy meals to them. — DC Image
 

What it is like to be inside a Covid-19 ICU ward as a doctor

Inside the blue full body protection kits, doctors, nurses and other support staff go about their tasks methodically. At stake are the lives of infected patients who, along with their families, have placed their faith in god the almighty and the hospital staff. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

INSIDE THE WAR ROOM: Stressed doctors, nurses and other Covid Warriors

A health worker inspects COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at Shehnai Banquet Hall, converted into an isolation centre amid surge in coronavirus cases, near LNJP Hospital in New Delhi. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Owaisi says the Covid death toll is much higher than official projections

Three months are required to produce the vaccine. Whether 213 crore of vaccines will be available by December is a big question, Owaisi said. — PTI

Stalin announces Rs 2,000 as covid time relief, cut in Aavin milk price

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) President Muthuvel Karunanidhi Stalin before taking oath as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. (PTI)

Modi 2.0 is 2: Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas followed for seven years, PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the nation followed the mantra of sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas and that India now moves ahead not under the pressure of other countries but with its own convictions. (Photo: PTI)

LJP MPs join hands against Chirag Paswan

Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) leader Chirag Paswan arrives to meet party leader Pashupati Kumar Paras at his house, in New Delhi, Monday, June 14, 2021. (PTI Photo)

Bengal may defy Centre, not relieve its chief secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay

Alapan Bandyopadhyay got a three-month extension last week from the Narendra Modi government after a request from the Trinamul Congress government for his efficiency in handling the Covid-19 pandemic. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham