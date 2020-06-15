83rd Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

332,424

11,502

Recovered

169,798

7,419

Deaths

9,520

325

Maharashtra104568493463830 Tamil Nadu4268723409397 Delhi38958149451271 Gujarat22562151091416 Uttar Pradesh126167292365 Rajasthan119308843269 West Bengal102444206451 Madhya Pradesh102417042431 Karnataka6824344079 Andhra Pradesh6152331684 Haryana6149227264 Bihar6043331635 Telangana47372352182 Jammu and Kashmir4574182052 Assam349915386 Odisha3498247413 Punjab2986228263 Kerala232399920 Uttarakhand153775513 Jharkhand14165598 Chhatisgarh12113475 Tripura8661921 Himachal Pradesh4372376 Goa359670 Chandigarh3262855 Manipur304640 Puducherry132550 Nagaland127100 Mizoram8810 Arunachal Pradesh5720 Meghalaya43131 Sikkim1330
Nation Politics 15 Jun 2020 India-Nepal ties wil ...
Nation, Politics

India-Nepal ties will never break over a 'misunderstanding': Rajnath Singh

PTI
Published Jun 15, 2020, 1:03 pm IST
Updated Jun 15, 2020, 1:03 pm IST
Rajnath said his government believed in sorting out the misunderstanding in relations with Nepal through dialogue
Rajnath Singh (PTI photo)
 Rajnath Singh (PTI photo)

New Delhi: Asserting that the road built by India till Lipulekh Pass is very much in its territory, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Monday that his government believed in sorting out the "misunderstanding" in relations with Nepal through dialogue.

In a virtual rally for Uttarakhand, Singh underscored the deep ties between the two countries, saying they were bound together by "roti and beti", and no power in the world can break it.

 

"Our relations are not only historical and cultural, but also spiritual, and India can never forget it," he said. "How can relations between India and Nepal break!"

Nepal's Parliament had on Saturday unanimously voted to amend the Constitution to update the country's new political map, laying claim over three strategically key areas along the border with it.

If the road built by India has caused any misunderstanding among the people of Nepal, then it will be sorted out through dialogue, the senior BJP leader said, asserting Indians could never have any bitterness about Nepal.

In his address, Singh said the Modi government had delivered on a host of promises like abrogation of Article 370 and prohibiting instant triple talaq.

Gap between politicians' promises and their work had caused a "crisis of credibility", but the Modi government has triumphed over it by delivering on the party's manifesto, he said.

...
Tags: rajnath singh, india-china border, nepal map
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Digvijaya Singh (PTI photo)

FIR against Digvijaya Singh for sharing fake video of Shivraj Chouhan

Medics collect samples for COVID-19 tests, at a special testing centre. (PTI)

Telangana to test 50K in 10 days, private hospitals get role

A mobile canteen delivers food in Hyderabad. Twitter image

In Telangana, 23 more journalists test positive for COVID-19

Healthcare workers conduct thermal screening of sanitary workers in Vijayawada. PTI photo

COVID-19 in AP: 3 medical students at NRI medical college in Mangalagiri corona+



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

They could beat private eyes tailing cheating spouses! We’re talking about COVID apps

The COVID-19 apps also continuously collect and process highly sensitive and personally identifiable information, about health, location and direct identifiers like name, age, email address and voter or national identification of a user.
 

Won’t support evildoers: Snapchat won’t recommend Trump anymore to users

Trump's campaign denounced the move, claiming that “Snapchat is trying to rig the 2020 election, illegally using their corporate funding to promote Joe Biden and suppress President Trump.” (Photo | AFP)
 

But where are the kirana stores? JioMart launches in 200 cities without them

JioMart, which declared itself an aggregator of neighbourhood grocery stores, is currently looking similar to the BigBasket model of ecommerce. (Representative Image | Pixabay)
 

Dear Swiggy, when can I have my swig in the South?

While liquor outlets have opened in most places in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Kerala is still holding out. The state, whose largest source of revenue is alcohol sales, has exercised restraint in opening up its state-owned Beverages Corporation (Bevco) outlets, cautious about triggering a setback to its successfully continuing fight against COVID-19, as people would inevitably crowd the wine shops
 

Don’t let Big Tech turn the world into a China, Noam Chomsky warns

Noam Chomsky speaking at the International Forum for Emancipation and Equality in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on March 12, 2015. The conference was organized by the Argentinian Ministry of Culture of the Nation through the Secretariat of Strategic Coordination for National Thought. (Photo | Wikimedia Commons - Augusto Starita)
 

No one wants a boring basement concert, so musicians take avatars on gaming platforms

n this file photo 11-year-old Ansel plays Fortnite featuring Travis Scott Presents: Astronomical on April 23, 2020 in South Pasadena, California. With concerts on hold to halt coronavirus spread, the gaming world is increasingly catering to music lovers, with artists becoming animated performers in virtual realms to the trippy delight of millions. (Photo | AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

FIR against Digvijaya Singh for sharing fake video of Shivraj Chouhan

Digvijaya Singh (PTI photo)

Not eyeing land in Pakistan, China, says Gadkari

Nitin Gadkari (ANI photo)

Nepal Parliament clears map, India terms move untenable

A view of the lower house of the parliament of Nepal. PTI photo

MVA government in Maharashtra will complete its full term, says NCP's Nawab Malik

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray. (PTI)

BJP central leadership snubs BSY

Senior congress leader Mallikarjuna kharge along with congress president D K Shiva Kumar and congress leaderv Siddharamaiah filed nominations for Rajyashaba member at Vidhanasoudha in Bengaluru on Monday. (Photo Satish.B)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham