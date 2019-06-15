Cricket World Cup 2019

15 Jun 2019
Video captured 6 man thrashes woman in Punjab; accused sent to police remand

ANI
Published Jun 15, 2019, 6:13 pm IST
Updated Jun 15, 2019, 6:13 pm IST
Six people accused of thrashing a woman over a money dispute were sent to two days police remand by a local court on Saturday.
The accused and his aides can be seen thrashing and abusing a woman on a road in the video. (Photo: ANI)
The state police presented the six accused, including the brother of a local Congress leader, in the court following their arrest.

 

Earlier, Muktsar Municipal Corporation councillor Rakesh Chaudhary's brother and his aides dragged the woman out of her house on Buda Gujjar road in the city and had beaten her up with belts and sticks.

The incident came into fore after a video of the incident went viral on social media. The accused and his aides can be seen thrashing and abusing a woman on a road in the video. When another woman comes to her rescue, they started thrashing her too.

The victim suffered critical injuries and was later admitted to a hospital in the district.

"This is an extremely unfortunate incident. We will push for severe punishment for the accused," Senior Superintendent of Police Manjeet Dhesi said.

The police had said that strictest possible action against the accused would be taken and their association with the ruling party will in no way affect the investigation.

Dhesi further said, "The police will treat them as an accused regardless of their political affiliation."

Tags: congress, mla, woman, beaten, punjab
Location: India, Punjab


