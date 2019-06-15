Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Politics 15 Jun 2019 TDP MLAs, party work ...
Nation, Politics

TDP MLAs, party workers stage half-naked protest after Naidu frisked at airport

ANI
Published Jun 15, 2019, 4:32 pm IST
Updated Jun 15, 2019, 4:32 pm IST
In the Lok Sabha elections, the YSRCP bagged 22 seats while TDP managed just three.
Naidu is on the hit list of Naxals, still, the government withdrew his security in order to 'take revenge'. (Photo: ANI)
 Naidu is on the hit list of Naxals, still, the government withdrew his security in order to 'take revenge'. (Photo: ANI)

Visakhapatnam: Two Telugu Desan Party (TDP) MLAs, along with party workers, staged half-naked protest against the withdrawal of Z+ category security to former chief minister Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday.

Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar and Velagapudumi Rama Krishna alleged that Naidu was frisked like an ordinary passenger at Gannavaram Airport and denied VIP access to a Hyderabad-bound aircraft.

 

Speaking to ANI, Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar said: "Chandrababu Naidu was frisked like a common man. He went inside the airport without security and pilot vehicles."

He further said that Naidu is on the hit list of Naxals, still, the government withdrew his security in order to "take revenge".

"He has served the state as Chief Minister for 14 years and remained under Z+ category security throughout. If anything happens to him, the state will be burned," he added.

Naidu's TDP faced a severe drubbing at the hands of Jagan Mohan Reddy's YSRCP which got an absolute majority in the 175-member Assembly by winning 151 seats.

In the Lok Sabha elections, the YSRCP bagged 22 seats while TDP managed just three.

...
Tags: ysrcp, telugu desan party, chandrababu naidu
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vishakhapatnam


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

Mohan, in an act of rage, brought a knife from his house and attacked neighbour, Subhashini on her face. (Photo: Representational FIle)

Man arrested for attacking neighbour with knife over water dispute in Chennai

Transport Commissioner Shailendra Shrivastava said: 'Keeping in mind the safety of two-wheeler drivers and companions, we have issued directions to sellers to provide two helmets to new vehicle buyers in the state including Bhopal'. (Photo: Representational)

Buy 2 helmet, then get two-wheeler vehicles registration in MP

'The government of this country needs to draft afresh its policy to deal with naxalism,' Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala tweeted. (Photo: File)

Govt needs to draft new policy to deal with Naxalism: Congress

Another detailed report has been sought from the West Bengal government on the ongoing strike by the doctors which has crippled medical services in the state, the official said. (Photo: File)

Centre seeks separate reports from WB govt on political violence, doctors' strike



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Video: 5 life lessons from Priyanka Chopra you can't miss

Priyanka Chopra. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)
 

Lord Balaji devotee donates jewellery worth Rs. 2.25 crores

The two golden hands weigh 6kgs each. (Photo: ANI)
 

Two decades of Operation Vijay; armed forces plan celebrations

According to an official release, the theme for the day is 'Remember, Rejoice and Renew'. (Photo: ANI)
 

Two months later, Notre-Dame holds first mass after fire

The church has also floated the idea of erecting a temporary structure in front of the cathedral to welcome worshippers while the building is repaired. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Hyundai Venue: What’s good and what could’ve been better

The aggressively priced Venue is equipped with various segment-first features, including a dual-clutch automatic transmission, but it still leaves us wanting in some departments.
 

Hashtags for hope? The reason why social media is turning blue for Sudan

This hashtag was picked up by a large number of people and influencers and is gaining momentum. (Photo: Twitter I Ola_Mahdi132)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Chennai water dispute: Man attacks woman with knife, arrested

Mohan, in an act of rage, brought a knife from his house and attacked neighbour, Subhashini on her face. (Photo: Representational FIle)

K Chandrashekar Rao to skip NITI Aayog meeting

The council is the premier body tasked with evolving a shared vision of national development priorities, sectors and strategies with the active involvement of States in shaping the development narrative. (Photo: PTI)

Sarpanchji Namaskar! PM Modi's hand delivered letter to village heads is...?

The letter requests heads to make arrangements for collecting large amounts of rainwater during the forthcoming monsoon. (Photo: File)

Kumaraswamy congratulates Modi on becoming Prime Minister for second term

In Karnataka, BJP is the single largest party with 105 members in the 225 member assembly, while the ruling coalition of Congress and JD(U) has 117 members. (Photo: ANI)

BS Yeddyurappa with other BJP leaders staged a Dharna against JSW land deal

The Karnataka Cabinet recently decided to execute the absolute sale of land to JSW Steel, which is based out of Vijayanagar in Ballari district in the state. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham