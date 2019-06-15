Sarpanchji Namaskar! PM Modi's hand delivered letter to village heads is...?

The letter requests heads to make arrangements for collecting large amounts of rainwater during the forthcoming monsoon. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Adopting an emotional approach towards the water crisis in rural areas of India, a letter written by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was hand delivered to 'Gram Pradhans' or village heads on Saturday.

The letter requests heads to make arrangements for collecting large amounts of rainwater during the forthcoming monsoon.

The personal message was hand delivered to the chiefs through respective District Magistrates and district Collectors, IANS reported.

The one-page letter written in Hindi reads: "Dear Sarpanchji, Namaskar (Namaste). I hope that you and all my brothers and sisters of the panchayat would be in the best of health. The rainy season is about to begin. We are grateful to God that we are blessed with so much rainwater. We should make all efforts and arrangement to conserve this blessing (water)."

Making a special request, PM Modi asked the village heads to hold a meeting of the Gram Sabha (village assembly) and have the message read out loud.

"It is requested that a discussion should be held in the village on how to conserve water. I have faith in all of you that adequate arrangements would be made to save every drop of rainwater," the letter adds.

PM Modi has also gave suggestions to save water through the construction of check dams and ponds where rainwater harvesting can be done.

PM Modi has been quite vigilant about the water scarcity. Earlier, on his instruction, the newly constructed Ministry of Jal Shakti held an inter-state meeting of ministers of all the states to review the status water in the country.

According to sources, during the NITI Aayog Council on Saturday, Prime Minister Modi underlined the need for rainwater harvesting in rural areas this monsoon.