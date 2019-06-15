Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Politics 15 Jun 2019 Sarpanchji Namaskar! ...
Nation, Politics

Sarpanchji Namaskar! PM Modi's hand delivered letter to village heads is...?

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jun 15, 2019, 3:07 pm IST
Updated Jun 15, 2019, 3:07 pm IST
The personal message was hand delivered to the chiefs through respective District Magistrates and district Collectors.
The letter requests heads to make arrangements for collecting large amounts of rainwater during the forthcoming monsoon. (Photo: File)
 The letter requests heads to make arrangements for collecting large amounts of rainwater during the forthcoming monsoon. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Adopting an emotional approach towards the water crisis in rural areas of India, a letter written by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was hand delivered to 'Gram Pradhans' or village heads on Saturday.

The letter requests heads to make arrangements for collecting large amounts of rainwater during the forthcoming monsoon.

 

The personal message was hand delivered to the chiefs through respective District Magistrates and district Collectors, IANS reported.

The one-page letter written in Hindi reads: "Dear Sarpanchji, Namaskar (Namaste). I hope that you and all my brothers and sisters of the panchayat would be in the best of health. The rainy season is about to begin. We are grateful to God that we are blessed with so much rainwater. We should make all efforts and arrangement to conserve this blessing (water)."

Making a special request, PM Modi asked the village heads to hold a meeting of the Gram Sabha (village assembly) and have the message read out loud.

"It is requested that a discussion should be held in the village on how to conserve water. I have faith in all of you that adequate arrangements would be made to save every drop of rainwater," the letter adds.

PM Modi has also gave suggestions to save water through the construction of check dams and ponds where rainwater harvesting can be done.

PM Modi has been quite vigilant about the water scarcity. Earlier, on his instruction, the newly constructed Ministry of Jal Shakti held an inter-state meeting of ministers of all the states to review the status water in the country.

According to sources, during the NITI Aayog Council on Saturday, Prime Minister Modi underlined the need for rainwater harvesting in rural areas this monsoon.

...
Tags: narendra modi, water conservation india
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

The council is the premier body tasked with evolving a shared vision of national development priorities, sectors and strategies with the active involvement of States in shaping the development narrative. (Photo: PTI)

K Chandrashekar Rao to skip NITI Aayog meeting

Mr Chander said Onkar was studying MD (doctor of medicine) in paediatrics and killed himself allegedly due to harassment he faced from the department head. (Photo: File I Representational)

Karnataka: Doctor commits suicide due to seniors' harassment

The two golden hands weigh 6kgs each. (Photo: ANI)

Lord Balaji devotee donates jewellery worth Rs. 2.25 crores

In Karnataka, BJP is the single largest party with 105 members in the 225 member assembly, while the ruling coalition of Congress and JD(U) has 117 members. (Photo: ANI)

Kumaraswamy congratulates Modi on becoming Prime Minister for second term



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Video: 5 life lessons from Priyanka Chopra you can't miss

Priyanka Chopra. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)
 

Lord Balaji devotee donates jewellery worth Rs. 2.25 crores

The two golden hands weigh 6kgs each. (Photo: ANI)
 

Two decades of Operation Vijay; armed forces plan celebrations

According to an official release, the theme for the day is 'Remember, Rejoice and Renew'. (Photo: ANI)
 

Two months later, Notre-Dame holds first mass after fire

The church has also floated the idea of erecting a temporary structure in front of the cathedral to welcome worshippers while the building is repaired. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Hyundai Venue: What’s good and what could’ve been better

The aggressively priced Venue is equipped with various segment-first features, including a dual-clutch automatic transmission, but it still leaves us wanting in some departments.
 

Hashtags for hope? The reason why social media is turning blue for Sudan

This hashtag was picked up by a large number of people and influencers and is gaining momentum. (Photo: Twitter I Ola_Mahdi132)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Kumaraswamy congratulates Modi on becoming Prime Minister for second term

In Karnataka, BJP is the single largest party with 105 members in the 225 member assembly, while the ruling coalition of Congress and JD(U) has 117 members. (Photo: ANI)

BS Yeddyurappa with other BJP leaders staged a Dharna against JSW land deal

The Karnataka Cabinet recently decided to execute the absolute sale of land to JSW Steel, which is based out of Vijayanagar in Ballari district in the state. (Photo: ANI)

PM Modi's 'Mann ki Baat' to resume on June 30

This will be the first Mann ki Baat episode after Modi assumed office for the second time. (Photo: Twitter/ @narendramodi)

'Jungle-raj' prevailing in UP: Akhilesh urges state govt to wake up

The SP chief Akhilesh Yadav meets Governor Ram Naik. (Photo: File)

'Country's most corrupt politician is Telangana CM KCR,' says BJP MP Aravind

'Earlier, Nizam sugar factory was the largest sugar factory of Asia. Today the reason for its bad state is the corrupt politics since the time of N. Chandrababu Naidu. It was a blunder made by Chandrababu by privatising this unit,' Aravind said. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham