PM Modi's 'Mann ki Baat' to resume on June 30

ANI
Published Jun 15, 2019, 12:53 pm IST
Updated Jun 15, 2019, 12:53 pm IST
This will be the first Mann ki Baat episode after Modi assumed office for the second time. (Photo: Twitter/ @narendramodi)
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's radio programme "Mann Ki Baat" will resume on June 30 at 11:00 am, Narendra Modi said on Saturday.

"30th June, Sunday at 11:00 AM...We will meet once again, thanks to the radio, share joy, positivity and celebrate the collective strength of 130 crore Indians. I am sure you have lots to say for #MannKiBaat. Share it on the NaMo App Open Forum," Modi tweeted.

 

"For the #MannKiBaat this month, dial the toll-free number 1800-11-7800 to record your message. You could also write on the MyGov Open Forum and pen your inputs. Looking forward to a great interaction," he said in another tweet.

Prime Minister has asked everyone to share their thoughts on themes and issues that matter to the public, said the government.

This will be the first Mann ki Baat episode after Modi assumed office for the second time. The first episode of the second season will be broadcasted on All India Radio, on June 30.

The final episode of the last season was aired on February 24 and the program was later discontinued during the Lok Sabha elections.

