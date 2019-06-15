Cricket World Cup 2019

Fadnavis-Uddhav discuss cabinet expansion; Deputy CM could be from Shiv Sena

ANI
Published Jun 15, 2019, 11:50 am IST
Updated Jun 15, 2019, 11:50 am IST
Cabinet expansion is proposed at a time when speculations are rife on an alleged rift between parties over portfolio allocation.
Earlier, the BJP said that the expansion would help fulfill the expectations of the Shiv Sena and other NDA allies. (Photo: PTI)
Mumbai: Amid speculations that BJP could offer deputy Chief Minister post to ally Shiv Sena, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadanvis on Friday met Uddhav Thackeray to discuss the proposed state cabinet expansion in detail.

"I met Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray ji at Matoshree here today and had a long discussion on the cabinet expansion," Fadanvis said in a tweet in Marathi.

 

The Cabinet expansion is proposed at a time when speculations are rife on an alleged rift between the Shiv Sena and BJP over portfolio allocation and Chief Minister post in Maharashtra.

Earlier, the BJP said that the expansion would help fulfill the expectations of the Shiv Sena and other NDA allies.

Minister for Finance and Planning in the Maharashtra government Sudhir Mungantiwar had on Tuesday said that cabinet expansion will be done before the assembly session which begins on Monday.

"Devendra Fadnavis has decided that Maharashtra Cabinet expansion will be done before the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly Session, soon all will hear the good news. Shiv Sena and other allies will meet their expectations," he had said.
Shiv Sena and the BJP had contested the 2014 assembly polls separately, but the Uddhav Thackeray-led party joined the government later.

Both parties contested the Lok Sabha election in a coalition and swept the state. While BJP won 23, Shiv Sena bagged 18 out of total 48 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

