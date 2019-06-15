Cricket World Cup 2019

'Country's most corrupt politician is Telangana CM KCR,' says BJP MP Aravind

ANI
Published Jun 15, 2019, 11:25 am IST
Updated Jun 15, 2019, 11:25 am IST
Hyderabad: BJP MP from Nizamabad, D Aravind, on Friday launched a scathing attack on Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, calling him the "most corrupt politician" of the country.

Talking about the Nizam sugar factory, where the Telangana government had recently passed an order for liquidation, Aravind told ANI, "Earlier, Nizam sugar factory was the largest sugar factory of Asia. Today the reason for its bad state is the corrupt politics since the time of N. Chandrababu Naidu. It was a blunder made by Chandrababu by privatising this unit."

 

"Then after him, Congress came to power. They targeted the factory and tried to bring it back under the government. They neither took it back nor allowed the investor to move forward with the company," he added.

Aravind blamed Rao, popularly known as KCR, for the dire conditions of the Nizam sugar factory.

"KCR had promised to take back the unit under the government within 100 days after he came to power in 2014 elections. But, five years have gone and nothing has happened. His daughter (K Kavitha) contested in the recent elections from Nizamabad constituency and lost. KCR ruined the factory and the condition has gone from bad to worse," he said.

Aravind also said, "They passed a fake government order in 2015 stating that the sugar industry will be run under the cooperative sector with farmers being the part of management. But it did not work out. I protested along with the farmers to bring back the glory of the factory and will continue to do so."

"KCR is the most corrupt politician of this country. His government order was a suicidal one," he added.

Aravind said that families of 35,000 farmers were disappointed with the Telangana Chief Minister.

"Neither it (the order) allowed the private entity to function nor it did not allow the state government to take over. He has let down almost 35,000 families of farmers in the region and this is the reason why no sugarcane farming is visible," he further said.

Tags: kcr, telangana, d aravind, nizam sugar factory
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


