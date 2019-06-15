Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Politics 15 Jun 2019 Man arrested for att ...
Nation, Politics

Man arrested for attacking neighbour with knife over water dispute in Chennai

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jun 15, 2019, 4:27 pm IST
Updated Jun 15, 2019, 4:36 pm IST
As per reports, the incident took place on Thursday night in an apartment in Shankar Nagar in Anankaputhur.
Mohan, in an act of rage, brought a knife from his house and attacked neighbour, Subhashini on her face. (Photo: Representational FIle)
 Mohan, in an act of rage, brought a knife from his house and attacked neighbour, Subhashini on her face. (Photo: Representational FIle)

Chennai: There is an extreme water crisis going on in Tamil Nadu because of which many cases of violence have been reported in the region.

Fighting and injuring people because of this indespensible resource has become familiar in the region.

 

A 28-year-old woman was recently stabbed by her neighbour over a water-related dispute in Chennai.

According to The Hindu, the incident took place on Thursday night in an apartment in Shankar Nagar in Anankaputhur.

At 10:30 PM, the water level in the building tank fell short, due to which Mohan, a resident in one of the houses of the two-storeyed building went to the ground floor to switch the motor on.

His neighbour, Adimoola Ramakrishnan claimed that the sump was empty and opposed this. They later picked a fight which grew louder.

Hearing the chaos Mohan's wife, Subhasini went to the ground floor and forced for the motor to be turned on.

Mohan, in an act of rage, brought a knife from his house and attacked neighbour, Subhashini on her face. Hearing her scream, the neighbours gathered and took her to the hospital where she got six stitches.

Mohan was later arrested by the police. 

...
Tags: water crisis, chennai, man stabbed woman
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

Naidu is on the hit list of Naxals, still, the government withdrew his security in order to 'take revenge'. (Photo: ANI)

TDP MLAs, party workers stage half-naked protest after Naidu frisked at airport

Transport Commissioner Shailendra Shrivastava said: 'Keeping in mind the safety of two-wheeler drivers and companions, we have issued directions to sellers to provide two helmets to new vehicle buyers in the state including Bhopal'. (Photo: Representational)

Buy 2 helmet, then get two-wheeler vehicles registration in MP

'The government of this country needs to draft afresh its policy to deal with naxalism,' Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala tweeted. (Photo: File)

Govt needs to draft new policy to deal with Naxalism: Congress

Another detailed report has been sought from the West Bengal government on the ongoing strike by the doctors which has crippled medical services in the state, the official said. (Photo: File)

Centre seeks separate reports from WB govt on political violence, doctors' strike



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Video: 5 life lessons from Priyanka Chopra you can't miss

Priyanka Chopra. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)
 

Lord Balaji devotee donates jewellery worth Rs. 2.25 crores

The two golden hands weigh 6kgs each. (Photo: ANI)
 

Two decades of Operation Vijay; armed forces plan celebrations

According to an official release, the theme for the day is 'Remember, Rejoice and Renew'. (Photo: ANI)
 

Two months later, Notre-Dame holds first mass after fire

The church has also floated the idea of erecting a temporary structure in front of the cathedral to welcome worshippers while the building is repaired. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Hyundai Venue: What’s good and what could’ve been better

The aggressively priced Venue is equipped with various segment-first features, including a dual-clutch automatic transmission, but it still leaves us wanting in some departments.
 

Hashtags for hope? The reason why social media is turning blue for Sudan

This hashtag was picked up by a large number of people and influencers and is gaining momentum. (Photo: Twitter I Ola_Mahdi132)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

TDP MLAs, party workers stage half-naked protest after Naidu frisked at airport

Naidu is on the hit list of Naxals, still, the government withdrew his security in order to 'take revenge'. (Photo: ANI)

K Chandrashekar Rao to skip NITI Aayog meeting

The council is the premier body tasked with evolving a shared vision of national development priorities, sectors and strategies with the active involvement of States in shaping the development narrative. (Photo: PTI)

Sarpanchji Namaskar! PM Modi's hand delivered letter to village heads is...?

The letter requests heads to make arrangements for collecting large amounts of rainwater during the forthcoming monsoon. (Photo: File)

Kumaraswamy congratulates Modi on becoming Prime Minister for second term

In Karnataka, BJP is the single largest party with 105 members in the 225 member assembly, while the ruling coalition of Congress and JD(U) has 117 members. (Photo: ANI)

BS Yeddyurappa with other BJP leaders staged a Dharna against JSW land deal

The Karnataka Cabinet recently decided to execute the absolute sale of land to JSW Steel, which is based out of Vijayanagar in Ballari district in the state. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham