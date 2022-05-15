TS Cong leaders show unity at Chintan Shivir

Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi with party leader K.C. Venugopal and others during a meeting on day 2 of the party's 'Nav Sankalp Shivir', in Udaipur. (PTI Photo)

HYDERABAD: State Congress who attended Nava Sankalp Chintan Shivir in Udaipur for the last two days leaders showed unity throughout the meeting. Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president A. Revanth Reddy, Congress Legislature Party leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, MP N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, Legislative Council leader T. Jeevan Reddy, Mahila Congress national vice president Seethakka, All India Congress Committee (AICC) secretaries S. A. Sampath Kumar, G. Chinna Reddy and Vamshichand Reddy attended the meeting from Telangana state.

Surprisingly, Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy skipped the Chintan Shivir. The AICC set up six panels including social justice, youth empowerment, agriculture and economy for discussion during the meeting. Revanth Reddy met senior Congress leaders including Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during the meeting.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle from Udaipur, Sampath Kumar said he attended the economy panel meeting. “AICC president Sonia Gandhi patiently listened to our opinions during the discussions,” he said. It was a brainstorming session and it would boost up morale of the Congress cadre and leaders across the country, he said confidently.