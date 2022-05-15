Nation Politics 15 May 2022 Telangana government ...
Nation, Politics

Telangana government's bid to auction bonds runs into RBI hurdle

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | L VENKAT RAM REDDY
Published May 15, 2022, 12:44 am IST
Updated May 15, 2022, 7:42 am IST
Centre to treat bank guarantees as part of state government debt
The government has proposed to raise Rs 59,672 crore through auction of bonds this fiscal, which has been halted by the RBI. (PTI)
 The government has proposed to raise Rs 59,672 crore through auction of bonds this fiscal, which has been halted by the RBI. (PTI)

Hyderabad: Mission Bhagiratha and the Kaleshwaram project account for a major chunk of bank guarantees given by the state government for raising loans. These projects are not in a position to repay the debt as the government is not imposing user charges. These bank guarantees have now become an obstacle for the government to auction bonds through the RBI.

The Centre wants to treat bank guarantees as part of state government debt, which the TS government is strongly opposed to. This has led to a situation whereupon the Centre is halting the state government’s bid to auction bonds in 2022-23.

 

The state government created Kaleshwaram Irrigation Project Corporation Ltd to raise funds for the construction of Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project (KLIP), Telangana Drinking Water Supply Corporation Ltd to raise funds for Mission Bhagiratha and Telangana State Water Resources Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd to fund other irrigation projects.

Official sources said that the government has spent Rs 70,000 crore on Kaleshwaram and Rs 40,000 crore on Mission Bhagiratha. Over 90 per cent of these funds were mobilised through bank guarantees. The government's contention was that both these projects would be able to repay the debt on their own once they become fully operational.

 

Water from both projects is supplied free. It may be recalled that governments in the undivided Andhra Pradesh were imposing water cess on farmers which was scrapped by the TRS government in 2014.

Mission Bhagiratha water is generating some revenue only in municipal corporations, municipalities and from industries. Consequently, the government is forced to repay the debts on behalf of the corporations.

These loans come under off-budget borrowings by the government, which stood at Rs 1,05,006 crore by the end of 2021-22 fiscal. The government proposed to go in for another Rs 40,000 crore off-budget borrowings in the current fiscal taking the total to Rs 1,45,455 crore by the end of 2022-23.

 

The Centre now wants to treat the overall off-budget borrowings as part of state government debt and allow auction of bonds in the open market to raise fresh loans in 2022-23 only for the remaining portion of its eligibility as under the FRBM Act, which makes it clear that state's debt burden should not exceed 25 per cent of its GSDP.

The state government's total debt burden, including budget and off-budget borrowings by the end of 2022-23, will increase to Rs 4,75,44 crore, of which Rs 3,44,792 crore are budget borrowings and Rs 1,45,456 crore are off-budget borrowings.

 

The government has proposed to raise Rs 59,672 crore through auction of bonds this fiscal, which has been halted by the RBI. If the Centre treats off-budget borrowings as state government's debt, Telangana will not be eligible to raise the money as it exceeds the FRBM cap.

...
Tags: trs government bank guarantee, frbm act, rbi halts auction of bonds telangana
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 15 May 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

State BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar. (DC)

BJP government in TS will cut tax on fuel, promises Sanjay

Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi with party leader K.C. Venugopal and others during a meeting on day 2 of the party's 'Nav Sankalp Shivir', in Udaipur. (PTI Photo)

TS Cong leaders show unity at Chintan Shivir

Telangana State Congress president A. Revanth Reddy. (DC file photo)

Why no CBI, ED probe against misdeeds of TRS: Revanth

Central Bureau of Investigation has booked seven suspected punters in connection with two separate cases related to alleged fixing of 2019 Indian Premier League matches. DC file image

7 held for IPL match-fixing, 2 from city; CBI probes Pak link



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Report: India might turn zoonotic disease hotspot

Map shows emerging ‘hotspots’ of zoonotic diseases spread from wildlife, from the ’State of the World's Forests 2022’ report. (By Arrangement)
 

Saileswaram Jatara turns a messy affair this year

This year’s entry fee collection turned into a mess with sudden orders from Hyderabad that the entry fee be scrapped, two days into the festival. (DC Image)
 

What do we know about 'stealth omicron' so far?

In rare cases, early research indicates BA.2 can infect people even if they’ve already had an omicron infection. COVID-19 vaccines appear just as effective against both kinds of omicron, offering strong protection against severe illness and death. (DC file photo)
 

Over 140 goons barge into King Koti Palace

Over 140 men, some of them Sikhs armed with swords barged into Nizam -Ki-davdi at Bogulkunka in king koti. Later some of them were taken into custody by Narayanguda police. (Photo: P.Surendra/DC)
 

DC Exclusive: Rs 1,500 crore land scam in Hyderabad by GHMC, revenue dept

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
 

13 new districts inaugurated in Andhra Pradesh; Full list here

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurates 13 new districts in Andhra Pradesh (Twitter/@perni_nani)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Former Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar quits party

former Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar (ANI)

Prepare for change, pay back to party, says Sonia Gandhi

Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi addresses party leaders during the party's 'Nav Sankalp Chintan Shivir', in Udaipur. (PTI Photo)

Rahul makes it final: No TRS alliance in Telangana

Rahul Gandhi during farmers deeksha meeting at warangal on on Friday. (Photo:DC/eepak Deshpande)

Amit Shah to address public meeting in Telangana today

Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (DC File Image)

Jignesh Mevani, 9 others sentenced to jail for taking out 'Azadi' march in 2017

Jignesh Mevani. (File Image/PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->