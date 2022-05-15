Why no CBI, ED probe against misdeeds of TRS: Revanth

Hyderabad: TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy demanded an answer from Union home minister Amit Shah on why the BJP government had ‘spared’ the TRS government, which has been facing corruption charges across fronts. Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao and his family members have been looting the wealth of Telangana state for the last eight years and the Centre was going soft, he alleged.

The NDA government had ordered CBI and ED probes against opposition parties and dissidents in double-quick time. He wondered why they were silent on the graft charges against Rao and his family. Reddy wrote an open letter in which he posed nine questions to Shah on Saturday.