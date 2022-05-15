Nation Politics 15 May 2022 Why no CBI, ED probe ...
Nation, Politics

Why no CBI, ED probe against misdeeds of TRS: Revanth

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published May 15, 2022, 2:37 am IST
Updated May 15, 2022, 7:10 am IST
KCR and his family members have been looting the wealth of TS for the last eight years and the Centre was going soft, he alleged
Telangana State Congress president A. Revanth Reddy. (DC file photo)
 Telangana State Congress president A. Revanth Reddy. (DC file photo)

Hyderabad: TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy demanded an answer from Union home minister Amit Shah on why the BJP government had ‘spared’ the TRS government, which has been facing corruption charges across fronts. Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao and his family members have been looting the wealth of Telangana state for the last eight years and the Centre was going soft, he alleged.

The NDA government had ordered CBI and ED probes against opposition parties and dissidents in double-quick time. He wondered why they were silent on the graft charges against Rao and his family.  Reddy wrote an open letter in which he posed nine questions to Shah on Saturday.

 

...
Tags: tpcc president a. revanth reddy, amit shah, chief minister k. chandrashekar rao
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 15 May 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

State BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar. (DC)

BJP government in TS will cut tax on fuel, promises Sanjay

Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi with party leader K.C. Venugopal and others during a meeting on day 2 of the party's 'Nav Sankalp Shivir', in Udaipur. (PTI Photo)

TS Cong leaders show unity at Chintan Shivir

Central Bureau of Investigation has booked seven suspected punters in connection with two separate cases related to alleged fixing of 2019 Indian Premier League matches. DC file image

7 held for IPL match-fixing, 2 from city; CBI probes Pak link

BJP leader Manik Saha meets Tripura Governor Satyadev Narayan Arya and stakes claim to form the government, after being elected as Legislative Party Leader, at Raj Bhavan in Agartala. Union Minister Bhupender Yadav and former Tripura chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb is also seen. (PTI Photo)

Biplab out, Saha is new Tripura CM



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Report: India might turn zoonotic disease hotspot

Map shows emerging ‘hotspots’ of zoonotic diseases spread from wildlife, from the ’State of the World's Forests 2022’ report. (By Arrangement)
 

Saileswaram Jatara turns a messy affair this year

This year’s entry fee collection turned into a mess with sudden orders from Hyderabad that the entry fee be scrapped, two days into the festival. (DC Image)
 

What do we know about 'stealth omicron' so far?

In rare cases, early research indicates BA.2 can infect people even if they’ve already had an omicron infection. COVID-19 vaccines appear just as effective against both kinds of omicron, offering strong protection against severe illness and death. (DC file photo)
 

Over 140 goons barge into King Koti Palace

Over 140 men, some of them Sikhs armed with swords barged into Nizam -Ki-davdi at Bogulkunka in king koti. Later some of them were taken into custody by Narayanguda police. (Photo: P.Surendra/DC)
 

DC Exclusive: Rs 1,500 crore land scam in Hyderabad by GHMC, revenue dept

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
 

13 new districts inaugurated in Andhra Pradesh; Full list here

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurates 13 new districts in Andhra Pradesh (Twitter/@perni_nani)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Former Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar quits party

former Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar (ANI)

Prepare for change, pay back to party, says Sonia Gandhi

Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi addresses party leaders during the party's 'Nav Sankalp Chintan Shivir', in Udaipur. (PTI Photo)

Rahul makes it final: No TRS alliance in Telangana

Rahul Gandhi during farmers deeksha meeting at warangal on on Friday. (Photo:DC/eepak Deshpande)

Amit Shah to address public meeting in Telangana today

Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (DC File Image)

Jignesh Mevani, 9 others sentenced to jail for taking out 'Azadi' march in 2017

Jignesh Mevani. (File Image/PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->