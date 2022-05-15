Nation Politics 15 May 2022 PM pats Sanjay for h ...
Nation, Politics

PM pats Sanjay for his padayatra

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PULI SHARAT KUMAR
Published May 15, 2022, 11:55 pm IST
Updated May 16, 2022, 12:48 am IST
Bandi was pleasantly surprised to receive a call from Modi, who asked him about his Yatra and the response to the Tukkuguda meeting
Modi asked Sanjay what the people had asked him during his padayatra, to which Sanjay replied that people were very angry with the ruling Kalvakuntla family and that they no longer trusted Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao. — (DC Image)
 Modi asked Sanjay what the people had asked him during his padayatra, to which Sanjay replied that people were very angry with the ruling Kalvakuntla family and that they no longer trusted Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao. — (DC Image)

Karimnagar: A day after senior BJP leader and Union home minister Amit Shah publicly backed to the hilt the leadership of party state chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called him and spoke to him telephonically, and congratulated him for “working hard and completing the second phase of padayatra successfully.”

While Sanjay was going to Khammam to console the family members of BJP activist Sai Ganesh, who died by suicide unable to bear the harassment of the police and TRS leaders, he was pleasantly surprised to receive a call from Modi, who asked him about the Praja Sangram Yatra and the response to the Tukkuguda meeting.

 

Modi congratulated Sanjay, and all BJP leaders and activists who participated in the padayatra along with him.

Sanjay informed Modi that he took up padayatra in two phases and had walked around 770 km so far, deriving inspiration from him (Modi), and was following the spirit of the words, “Sabka sath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas, sabka prayas” (being one with everyone, for everyone’s development, trust and by everyone’s efforts) to bring the BJP into power in the state.

Modi asked Sanjay what the people had asked him during his padayatra, to which Sanjay replied that people were very angry with the ruling Kalvakuntla family and that they no longer trusted Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

 

Sanjay also informed Modi that Chandrashekar Rao was not implementing Central government schemes.

“When we explained to the people how many schemes were introduced for the welfare of people, they began to realise how KCR is rebranding Central schemes and implementing them but taking credit. People are keen to have a government in Telangana state which would work under the larger leadership of Modi,” the Karimnagar MP told the Prime Minister.

The BJP leaders and activists “are in full josh” after the visit of Amit Shah and BJP president J.P. Nadda to Telangana. The suggestions of state in-charge Tarun Chugh were giving fruitful results, Sanjay informed the PM.

 

...
Tags: modi congratulates bandi for yatra
Location: India, Telangana


Latest From Nation

“We have written to the CEO Ajit Reddy about this issue but in vain,” said Telukunta Satish Gupta, president of the Vasavinagar Wards Association. (Representational Image/ DC)

Row over garbage collection at Secunderabad Cantonment Board

APTDC manager at Lambasingi, Appala Naidu, said a ‘winter’ has set in over this hill station. Though the people are not staying overnight, there is a steady flow of tourists during the day time, he said. — DC file photo

Alluri agency tracts witnesses three seasons in a day

Jetty Umeshwar Rao, a social activist, who sent the request to rename the SCB, mentioned that on December 16, 2021, defence minister Rajnath Singh, in his speech at an event in New Delhi, told the Directorate General Defence Estates (DGDE) that the cantonment boards that were named after British soldiers and officers should be renamed after brave Indian soldiers and makers of modern India. (DC Image/File)

Prez, PM urged: Name SCB after Sardar Patel

Chandravathi said that, in an act of enticement, Prathap told her that he was close to a state minister, who belonged to the Kamma community, and he can do “anything” for her. — Representational image/DC

Sexual harassment: Woman advocate’s letter goes viral in social media



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Report: India might turn zoonotic disease hotspot

Map shows emerging ‘hotspots’ of zoonotic diseases spread from wildlife, from the ’State of the World's Forests 2022’ report. (By Arrangement)
 

Saileswaram Jatara turns a messy affair this year

This year’s entry fee collection turned into a mess with sudden orders from Hyderabad that the entry fee be scrapped, two days into the festival. (DC Image)
 

What do we know about 'stealth omicron' so far?

In rare cases, early research indicates BA.2 can infect people even if they’ve already had an omicron infection. COVID-19 vaccines appear just as effective against both kinds of omicron, offering strong protection against severe illness and death. (DC file photo)
 

Over 140 goons barge into King Koti Palace

Over 140 men, some of them Sikhs armed with swords barged into Nizam -Ki-davdi at Bogulkunka in king koti. Later some of them were taken into custody by Narayanguda police. (Photo: P.Surendra/DC)
 

DC Exclusive: Rs 1,500 crore land scam in Hyderabad by GHMC, revenue dept

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
 

13 new districts inaugurated in Andhra Pradesh; Full list here

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurates 13 new districts in Andhra Pradesh (Twitter/@perni_nani)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Former Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar quits party

former Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar (ANI)

Congress Chintan Shivir discusses role of EVMs in party's poll debacles

Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi with senior party leader Salman Khurshid during submission of reports by convenors of the coordination panels, in Udaipur. (PTI Photo)

Prepare for change, pay back to party, says Sonia Gandhi

Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi addresses party leaders during the party's 'Nav Sankalp Chintan Shivir', in Udaipur. (PTI Photo)

Rahul makes it final: No TRS alliance in Telangana

Rahul Gandhi during farmers deeksha meeting at warangal on on Friday. (Photo:DC/eepak Deshpande)

Amit Shah to address public meeting in Telangana today

Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (DC File Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->