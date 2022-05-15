PM pats Sanjay for his padayatra

Modi asked Sanjay what the people had asked him during his padayatra, to which Sanjay replied that people were very angry with the ruling Kalvakuntla family and that they no longer trusted Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao. — (DC Image)

Karimnagar: A day after senior BJP leader and Union home minister Amit Shah publicly backed to the hilt the leadership of party state chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called him and spoke to him telephonically, and congratulated him for “working hard and completing the second phase of padayatra successfully.”

While Sanjay was going to Khammam to console the family members of BJP activist Sai Ganesh, who died by suicide unable to bear the harassment of the police and TRS leaders, he was pleasantly surprised to receive a call from Modi, who asked him about the Praja Sangram Yatra and the response to the Tukkuguda meeting.

Modi congratulated Sanjay, and all BJP leaders and activists who participated in the padayatra along with him.

Sanjay informed Modi that he took up padayatra in two phases and had walked around 770 km so far, deriving inspiration from him (Modi), and was following the spirit of the words, “Sabka sath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas, sabka prayas” (being one with everyone, for everyone’s development, trust and by everyone’s efforts) to bring the BJP into power in the state.

Modi asked Sanjay what the people had asked him during his padayatra, to which Sanjay replied that people were very angry with the ruling Kalvakuntla family and that they no longer trusted Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

Sanjay also informed Modi that Chandrashekar Rao was not implementing Central government schemes.

“When we explained to the people how many schemes were introduced for the welfare of people, they began to realise how KCR is rebranding Central schemes and implementing them but taking credit. People are keen to have a government in Telangana state which would work under the larger leadership of Modi,” the Karimnagar MP told the Prime Minister.

The BJP leaders and activists “are in full josh” after the visit of Amit Shah and BJP president J.P. Nadda to Telangana. The suggestions of state in-charge Tarun Chugh were giving fruitful results, Sanjay informed the PM.