Kavitha tweets poser to Amit Shah

Hyderabad: Continuing from where TRS working president K.T. Rama Rao had left off on Friday, party MLC K. Kavitha on Saturday posed a few questions to Union home minister Amit Shah, through a series of Tweets ahead of his public meeting in Tukkuguda on the city outskirts.

Kavitha took to Twitter to attack the BJP-led government at the Centre for neglecting Telangana on various issues.

Kavitha Tweeted: “please tell the people of Telangana when will the Central government clear the following: dues of finance commission grants: Over Rs 3,000 crore; backward region grant: Rs 1,350 crore; GST compensation: Rs 2,247 crore.”

Another Tweet read: “Why did the Union government ignore Niti Aayog’s recommendation of Rs 24,000 crore funds to Mission Kakatiya & Mission Bhagiratha that inspired the prestigious Central government scheme of Har Ghar Jal."

Her last poser was, “Amit Shah ji, isn’t it sheer hypocrisy of the Union government to accord the National project status to Upper Bhadra project in Karnataka, Ken Betwa river linking project & denying the same for Palamuru Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme & Kaleshwaram Project of Telangana?"