Nation Politics 15 May 2022 BJP government in TS ...
Nation, Politics

BJP government in TS will cut tax on fuel, promises Sanjay

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published May 15, 2022, 8:59 am IST
Updated May 15, 2022, 9:13 am IST
Bandi said that in addition cutting VAT and bringing fuel prices down, the BJP government would build houses for all eligible homeless poor
State BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar. (DC)
 State BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar. (DC)

Hyderabad: The BJP promised on Friday that once it came to power in Telangana after the next elections, it would cut the Value Added Tax (VAT) imposed by the state government on petrol and diesel to bring down fuel prices.

State BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, who on Saturday ended the second leg of his Praja Sangrama Yatra after a 353-km walkathon, said this while addressing a large public meeting at Tukkuguda in Maheswaram mandal of Ranga Reddy district.

 

He said that in addition cutting VAT and bringing fuel prices down, the BJP government in the state would build houses for all eligible homeless poor under the Prime Minister Awas Yojana, even if had to construct lakhs of houses, fill every vacant job in the government and release a job calendar, and implement the PM Fasal Bima Yojana, the crop insurance scheme for farmers.

Sanjay, with Union minister Amit Shah watching the proceedings, said the TRS, AIMIM and the Congress were acting as if they were not together but once the elections came they would join hands. It was only the BJP that would go alone, he said, adding: “Simham single gaane vastundi, gunta nakkalu gumpulu ga vastayi (the lion moves alone, it is the wily foxes that come in packs).”

 

 “Please, please, please, give the BJP once chance at governance. You have given the Congress and TRS repeated opportunities. I have during the padayatra seen the woes of the people. There is tremendous discontent with Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao and his family rule. Give the BJP one chance for better governance. Our party workers are getting beaten up. They are facing untold hardships for questioning on behalf of the people, the TRS government. Give us one chance to build a better Telangana,” Sanjay said.

He said the state was being run by a ‘Tughlaq’ and that “the Tughlaq government has to go,” adding: “The KCR family is looting the state. It already has placed a loan burden of Rs 1.5 lakh on every person in Telangana. Everyone I met during the padayatra spoke about how they were victims of corruption. All important departments of the government are headed by members of KCR family, be it revenue, finance, health, municipal administration. The only important department that is not with the CM is Excise, and maybe he will take that over too now that I have mentioned it,” Sanjay said.

 

...
Tags: bandi sanjay kumar
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 15 May 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi with party leader K.C. Venugopal and others during a meeting on day 2 of the party's 'Nav Sankalp Shivir', in Udaipur. (PTI Photo)

TS Cong leaders show unity at Chintan Shivir

Telangana State Congress president A. Revanth Reddy. (DC file photo)

Why no CBI, ED probe against misdeeds of TRS: Revanth

Central Bureau of Investigation has booked seven suspected punters in connection with two separate cases related to alleged fixing of 2019 Indian Premier League matches. DC file image

7 held for IPL match-fixing, 2 from city; CBI probes Pak link

BJP leader Manik Saha meets Tripura Governor Satyadev Narayan Arya and stakes claim to form the government, after being elected as Legislative Party Leader, at Raj Bhavan in Agartala. Union Minister Bhupender Yadav and former Tripura chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb is also seen. (PTI Photo)

Biplab out, Saha is new Tripura CM



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Report: India might turn zoonotic disease hotspot

Map shows emerging ‘hotspots’ of zoonotic diseases spread from wildlife, from the ’State of the World's Forests 2022’ report. (By Arrangement)
 

Saileswaram Jatara turns a messy affair this year

This year’s entry fee collection turned into a mess with sudden orders from Hyderabad that the entry fee be scrapped, two days into the festival. (DC Image)
 

What do we know about 'stealth omicron' so far?

In rare cases, early research indicates BA.2 can infect people even if they’ve already had an omicron infection. COVID-19 vaccines appear just as effective against both kinds of omicron, offering strong protection against severe illness and death. (DC file photo)
 

Over 140 goons barge into King Koti Palace

Over 140 men, some of them Sikhs armed with swords barged into Nizam -Ki-davdi at Bogulkunka in king koti. Later some of them were taken into custody by Narayanguda police. (Photo: P.Surendra/DC)
 

DC Exclusive: Rs 1,500 crore land scam in Hyderabad by GHMC, revenue dept

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
 

13 new districts inaugurated in Andhra Pradesh; Full list here

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurates 13 new districts in Andhra Pradesh (Twitter/@perni_nani)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Former Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar quits party

former Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar (ANI)

Prepare for change, pay back to party, says Sonia Gandhi

Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi addresses party leaders during the party's 'Nav Sankalp Chintan Shivir', in Udaipur. (PTI Photo)

Rahul makes it final: No TRS alliance in Telangana

Rahul Gandhi during farmers deeksha meeting at warangal on on Friday. (Photo:DC/eepak Deshpande)

Amit Shah to address public meeting in Telangana today

Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (DC File Image)

Jignesh Mevani, 9 others sentenced to jail for taking out 'Azadi' march in 2017

Jignesh Mevani. (File Image/PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->