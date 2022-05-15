BJP government in TS will cut tax on fuel, promises Sanjay

Hyderabad: The BJP promised on Friday that once it came to power in Telangana after the next elections, it would cut the Value Added Tax (VAT) imposed by the state government on petrol and diesel to bring down fuel prices.

State BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, who on Saturday ended the second leg of his Praja Sangrama Yatra after a 353-km walkathon, said this while addressing a large public meeting at Tukkuguda in Maheswaram mandal of Ranga Reddy district.

He said that in addition cutting VAT and bringing fuel prices down, the BJP government in the state would build houses for all eligible homeless poor under the Prime Minister Awas Yojana, even if had to construct lakhs of houses, fill every vacant job in the government and release a job calendar, and implement the PM Fasal Bima Yojana, the crop insurance scheme for farmers.

Sanjay, with Union minister Amit Shah watching the proceedings, said the TRS, AIMIM and the Congress were acting as if they were not together but once the elections came they would join hands. It was only the BJP that would go alone, he said, adding: “Simham single gaane vastundi, gunta nakkalu gumpulu ga vastayi (the lion moves alone, it is the wily foxes that come in packs).”

“Please, please, please, give the BJP once chance at governance. You have given the Congress and TRS repeated opportunities. I have during the padayatra seen the woes of the people. There is tremendous discontent with Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao and his family rule. Give the BJP one chance for better governance. Our party workers are getting beaten up. They are facing untold hardships for questioning on behalf of the people, the TRS government. Give us one chance to build a better Telangana,” Sanjay said.

He said the state was being run by a ‘Tughlaq’ and that “the Tughlaq government has to go,” adding: “The KCR family is looting the state. It already has placed a loan burden of Rs 1.5 lakh on every person in Telangana. Everyone I met during the padayatra spoke about how they were victims of corruption. All important departments of the government are headed by members of KCR family, be it revenue, finance, health, municipal administration. The only important department that is not with the CM is Excise, and maybe he will take that over too now that I have mentioned it,” Sanjay said.