Nation Politics 15 May 2022 Amit Shah gets tight ...
Amit Shah gets tight security cover

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published May 15, 2022, 1:53 am IST
Updated May 15, 2022, 7:12 am IST
The police frisked people and metal detectors were installed as security measures
Joint commissioner of police, traffic, A. V. Ranganath and north zone DCP Chandana Deepthi welcome Union home minister Amit Shah at the Begumpet airport on Saturday. (DC)
 Joint commissioner of police, traffic, A. V. Ranganath and north zone DCP Chandana Deepthi welcome Union home minister Amit Shah at the Begumpet airport on Saturday. (DC)

Hyderabad: Union home minister Amit Shah was given tight security by the three police commissionerates in Greater Hyderabad on Saturday. The minister, who was in the city to address a public meeting at Tukkuguda under Rachakonda limits, was provided two-tier security with more than 500 police personnel being deployed for the job.  

Since the Union home minister’s arrival at the Begumpet airport, during his visit to the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL), meeting with the BJP leaders at Novotel Hotel in Shamshabad and the public meeting held at Rachakonda limits, Amit Shah was under tight security cover.

 

At the Begumpet airport, joint police commissioner, traffic, A. V. Ranganath and north zone DCP Chandana Deepthi welcomed the Union home minister. LB Nagar deputy commissioner of police Sunpreet Singh monitored the security arrangements and he was at the venue of the public meeting till the meeting was concluded. Sniffer dogs, special branch police, and sabotage teams were also deployed for foolproof security arrangements for the minister. The police frisked people and metal detectors were installed as security measures. A special operation team (SOT) was also placed at the public meeting venue.

 

...
