Nation Politics 15 May 2021 YSRC rebel MP Raju a ...
Nation, Politics

YSRC rebel MP Raju arrested for sedition

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published May 15, 2021, 12:00 am IST
Updated May 15, 2021, 12:00 am IST
Accused of promoting hatred among communities, maligning govt dignitaries
The state government, after taking K. Raghu Rama Krishna Raju personal attacks on the CM and the state government in good faith, finally said enough was enough and submitted a requisition to the Lok Sabha to disqualify him from its membership. (Photo: Facebook @K. Raghu Rama Krishna Raju)
 The state government, after taking K. Raghu Rama Krishna Raju personal attacks on the CM and the state government in good faith, finally said enough was enough and submitted a requisition to the Lok Sabha to disqualify him from its membership. (Photo: Facebook @K. Raghu Rama Krishna Raju)

Vijayawada: Narasapur MP K. Raghu Rama Krishna Raju was arrested by the AP CID sleuths at his residence in Hyderabad on Friday.

The MP has been allegedly promoting hatred among certain communities with his speeches and had also been continuously targeting state government, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and other leaders.

 

His criticism turned even personal against the CM and he was making unsavoury remarks on every activity, be it the implementation of several welfare schemes or Covid-19 management and vaccination.

Raju has for long been carrying out a campaign against the state government. The state government, after taking his personal attacks on the CM and the state government in good faith, finally said enough was enough and submitted a requisition to the Lok Sabha to disqualify him from its membership as he had been indulging in anti-party activities despite getting elected on the ticket of YSR Congress.

 

Additional DG-CID, P.V. Sunil Kumar, ordered a preliminary inquiry against the MP and found that he was making speeches on a regular basis to create tensions among various communities and was also targeting the government dignitaries, causing a loss of public faith in them. His hate speeches against the communities and the state government dignitaries are being circulated in social media groups and he allegedly entered into a conspiracy with a section of media to promote his speeches causing a disturbance in public order.

A case was booked under sections 124 A, 153 A, 505 read with 120 B of IPC and was arrested.

 

Earlier, when the CID sleuths arrived at his residence in Gachibowli to arrest him, his security personnel (CRPF) called the local police to confirm whether the sleuths from AP were from the CID. Based on confirmation by the Gachibowli CI G. Suresh, the CID personnel were allowed to arrest the MP.

Reacting to the incident, minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy justified his arrest, saying that it should have been done earlier. The people would not tolerate it if the state government and the CM were commented upon badly. He found fault with the MP for failing to visit his Lok Sabha constituency to inspect developmental works.

 

Another minister Ch. Sriranganatha Raju asked for disciplinary action by the party leadership against the MP and also felt the need for taking up an inquiry into the cases booked against him in Narasapur limits.

...
Tags: k. raghu rama krishna raju, ap cid, chief minister y.s. jagan mohan reddy, ysrc mp arrested by ap cid, hate speech by mp raghu rama krishna raju
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Nation

Only 11 ambulances carrying patients with serious conditions were allowed to cross the borders on humanitarian grounds, said the health department of Telangana. — Representational image/PTI

Cross-border patients face harrowing time

The weather condition has intensified into a deep depression. It is very likely to further intensify into cyclonic storm Tauktae by Saturday morning. (Image: Twitter @Indiametdept)

Cyclone Tauktae to intensify into very severe storm: IMD

While 1,447 new cases were registered on Thursday, 1,130 recovered from the disease and were discharged from hospitals. — PTI

More discharges boost morale of medical staff

Tamil Nadu government has informed AP that it will be unable to supply it medical oxygen for the next 5–6 days because of trouble at its Chennai oxygen plant. — PTI

Andhra Pradesh to survey door-to-door for fever from today



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Stories of hope | Frontline warriors get do-gooders’ aid

The members of the organisation are providing protective gear, masks and nutritious healthy meals to them. — DC Image
 

What it is like to be inside a Covid-19 ICU ward as a doctor

Inside the blue full body protection kits, doctors, nurses and other support staff go about their tasks methodically. At stake are the lives of infected patients who, along with their families, have placed their faith in god the almighty and the hospital staff. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

INSIDE THE WAR ROOM: Stressed doctors, nurses and other Covid Warriors

A health worker inspects COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at Shehnai Banquet Hall, converted into an isolation centre amid surge in coronavirus cases, near LNJP Hospital in New Delhi. (PTI)
 

Berlinale: A teacher, a porn clip and the hypocrisy of a nation

Radu Jude’s film - Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
 

The new-age Indian woman is a wonderful mix of being bold and yet rooted in reality

Ami Sata, Founder, Amouve
 

Berlinale: Sharlto Copley's bravura act as Unabomber makes 'Ted K' stand out

The South African actor, known for his performance as Wikus van der Merwe in the 2009 science fiction film 'District 9', carries 'Ted K' with a meticulously studied but intense act that is as discomforting as it is impressive.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Election Commission slaps 24-hr campaign ban on Mamata Banerjee

The EC concluded that it “carefully considered the matter and is of the considered view” that Ms Banerjee “made highly insinuating and provocative remarks laden with serious potential of breakdown of law & order and thereby adversely affecting the election process”. — PTI

After 8 years, India, EU to resume trade talks

The connectivity pact will also “promote fast and effective roll-out of 5G on the basis of global standards” and enhance cooperation through “submarine cables and satellite networks”. — PTI

2 BJP MLA-elects to remain MPs

Nishith Pramanik is an MP of Cooch Behar in North Bengal, Jagannath Sarkar is an MP of Ranaghat in Nadia.— By arrangement

Opposition parties likely to form Federal Front following poll results

The CPI(ML) leader hoped that if there was a move to form a grand Opposition alliance, both the Congress and the Left would “change their outlook” and join the bandwagon. — PTI

Didi, Dhankar fight over ‘riot’ visit

Hitting back at the Trinamul Congress supremo immediately, Mr Dhankhar, who plans to visit Assam first on Thursday morning to meet BJP workers in a shelter there, rejected her advice and reminded her of his
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham