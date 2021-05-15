YSRC rebel MP Raju arrested for sedition

The state government, after taking K. Raghu Rama Krishna Raju personal attacks on the CM and the state government in good faith, finally said enough was enough and submitted a requisition to the Lok Sabha to disqualify him from its membership. (Photo: Facebook @K. Raghu Rama Krishna Raju)

Vijayawada: Narasapur MP K. Raghu Rama Krishna Raju was arrested by the AP CID sleuths at his residence in Hyderabad on Friday.

The MP has been allegedly promoting hatred among certain communities with his speeches and had also been continuously targeting state government, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and other leaders.

His criticism turned even personal against the CM and he was making unsavoury remarks on every activity, be it the implementation of several welfare schemes or Covid-19 management and vaccination.

Raju has for long been carrying out a campaign against the state government. The state government, after taking his personal attacks on the CM and the state government in good faith, finally said enough was enough and submitted a requisition to the Lok Sabha to disqualify him from its membership as he had been indulging in anti-party activities despite getting elected on the ticket of YSR Congress.

Additional DG-CID, P.V. Sunil Kumar, ordered a preliminary inquiry against the MP and found that he was making speeches on a regular basis to create tensions among various communities and was also targeting the government dignitaries, causing a loss of public faith in them. His hate speeches against the communities and the state government dignitaries are being circulated in social media groups and he allegedly entered into a conspiracy with a section of media to promote his speeches causing a disturbance in public order.

A case was booked under sections 124 A, 153 A, 505 read with 120 B of IPC and was arrested.

Earlier, when the CID sleuths arrived at his residence in Gachibowli to arrest him, his security personnel (CRPF) called the local police to confirm whether the sleuths from AP were from the CID. Based on confirmation by the Gachibowli CI G. Suresh, the CID personnel were allowed to arrest the MP.

Reacting to the incident, minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy justified his arrest, saying that it should have been done earlier. The people would not tolerate it if the state government and the CM were commented upon badly. He found fault with the MP for failing to visit his Lok Sabha constituency to inspect developmental works.

Another minister Ch. Sriranganatha Raju asked for disciplinary action by the party leadership against the MP and also felt the need for taking up an inquiry into the cases booked against him in Narasapur limits.