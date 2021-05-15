Nation Politics 15 May 2021 CM Jagan to urge PM ...
CM Jagan to urge PM for more O2 supplies

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published May 15, 2021, 12:10 am IST
Updated May 15, 2021, 12:13 am IST
PS Krishna Babu said that the centre had allocated 3 additional ISO containers and 110 metric tonnes of LMO from Reliance, Jamnagar, to AP
Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will write a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to enhance allocation of medical oxygen to AP. (DC file photo)
 Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will write a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to enhance allocation of medical oxygen to AP. (DC file photo)

Vijayawada: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will write a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to enhance allocation of medical oxygen to AP shortly.

Principal secretary (transport) M.T. Krishna Babu said here on Friday that the centre had allocated three additional ISO containers and 110 metric tonnes of liquid medical oxygen (LMO) from Reliance, Jamnagar, to AP, and added that the three containers would be handed over at Durgapur on Saturday.

 

The official said that two cryogenic containers carrying 20 tonnes of LMO each had started from Durgapur Steel Plant in a train and it would reach Krishnapatnam Port in Nellore district by 4 pm on Saturday. Another train carrying 60 tonnes of LMO would start from Durgapur on Saturday and would reach Nellore in 24 hours. The two trains would be running in opposite direction to ensure supply of 60 tonnes of LMO to Rayalaseema districts and also to Nellore district.

The principal secretary looking after supply of storage of medical oxygen said that one more train carrying six ISO containers with 110 tonnes of LMO from Reliance, Jamnagar, had started and would reach Guntur station by Saturday night.

 

...
