Sanjay vows to unseat TRS

HYDERABAD: Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Thursday began his Praja Sangrama Yatra from Gadwal with a vow to continue his party’s battle against the TRS till the Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) is driven out of power in the state.

The opposition party put up an impressive show at Gadwal, where Sanjay declared that his padayatra was to “free Telangana Talli from the clutches of TRS,” and “to do justice to all those who sacrificed their lives in the cause of Telangana statehood.”

Sanjay, who commenced the second leg of his Praja Sangrama Yatra on Thursday, is expected to cover some 385 km and pass through four districts.

The BJP will come to power after the next elections, he said. He then said, after coming to power, the BJP government in TS will ensure free education and health care to all.

Buoyed by the presence of the large crowd and the recent electoral successes of the BJP in the state, as well as the capitulation of the state government that finally announced that it will procure paddy from Telangana farmers, Sanjay turned the meeting into a sort of a pre-election rally. He also made it clear that the TRS was following the politics of appeasement, charging the government with special provisions for the minorities for celebrating their festivals.

When the BJP is in power, relief in terms of hours of work, or time off, will also be provided to Hindus who take up various ‘Deekshas’, he said. With the crowd cheering him on, Sanjay declared: “From tomorrow I will expose every misdeed of Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao.”

Calling the CM a “Hindu Drohi,” Sanjay said, “He is afraid of the minorities. Just the way Shivaji Maharaj sliced the heads off those who undermined Hindus, we will do the same to the corrupt family rule in Telangana by throwing it out. He calls us religious fanatics. It is not us, it is he who seeks votes from the minorities and insults Hindu temples. Why are Navaratris not celebrated at the Sri Jogulamba temple?”

“During the padayatra, I will inform people about the misdeeds of this government, find out first-hand the problems people are facing. I will not rest until the BJP throws out the TRS government,” he said.

The BJP in-charge for Telangana, Tarun Chugh, said the Praja Sangrama Yatra led by Sanjay, and followed by countless BJP workers, “will sweep away the Lanka” that is the TRS government. Prime Minister Narendra Modi sends his wishes and compliments on this endeavour of the BJP in Telangana.” The party’s national vice-president DK Aruna castigated the Chief Minister for ignoring completing irrigation projects in the Palamuru region and said if the lives of the people in Telangana have to change, then the KCR government must go.

Party MLA and former minister Etala Rajendar said “the future is that of the BJP, and KCR does not have the strength to stop this. His conspiracies, the liquor he enables to flow in the state cannot stop.”