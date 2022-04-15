Rahul to visit Telangana for Warangal meet

A file photo of TPCC chief Revanth Reddy along with Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi. (Photo:DC)

HYDERABAD: Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi is likely to visit Telangana State next month to attend a public meeting in Warangal.

According to sources, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee leaders led by its president A. Revanth Reddy met Rahul Gandhi on April 4 in New Delhi. During the meeting, the state leaders requested Gandhi to visit the state and he accepted the invitation.

The TPCC leadership had invited Rahul Gandhi to visit Telangana in December 2021, but it failed to materialise.

TPCC president A.Revanth Reddy had successfully conducted public meetings on farmers, Dalits, unemployed youths and other issues so far.

With the TRS and the BJP sparring on paddy procurement, the state Congress believes that it is the right time to address the concerns of farmers. The Congress planned a large public meeting in Warangal, which Rahul Gandhi is expected to attend.

Barring election campaign meetings, the last public meeting that Rahul Gandhi had attended in the state was in 2014, immediately after the formation of Telangana State, in Sangareddy town.