1.5 years deadline for new AP ministers

VIJAYAWADA: The new ministers in Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s Cabinet have a Herculean task ahead of them. They are expected to achieve a landslide win for the YSRC in the 2024 elections. However, they have just one-and-a-half years to do it.

The election fever will start after the middle or third quarter of 2023. In addition to the time constraint, the shortage of funds to complete development works, especially the Polavaram project, completion of the Nadu Nedu Phase-II and Navaratnalu welfare schemes and other challenges await the new ministers.

Buggana Rajendranath Reddy, who served as finance minister is continuing in the same portfolio. He worked hard to secure funds and loans for the welfare schemes over the past three years and will continue to work and finance the deficit budget.

A poll win will depend a lot how Rajendranath provides funds for Navaratnalu welfare schemes and development works. The YSRC government has started imposing new taxes in a smoother way and Rajendranth must intensify efforts for funds by lobbying at the national level.

Similarly, funds for Polavaram project will be a major challenge for new water resources minister Ambati Rambabu. It requires lobbying in Delhi for funds.

The BJP-led Centre has raised objections over release of funds and is providing funds on a component basis only. Recently, Jagan Mohan Reddy, during a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, sought release of all funds for Polavaram but did not get a response. Ambati Rambabu, who is a senior in politics, is a first time minister. He has to resolve objections over funding, technicalities and oversee the construction of the project. The completion of the project will be a big advantage for the YSRC in the 2024 elections and is a litmus test to Rambabu. Apart from this, he will have to deal with other water resource projects and disputes with Telangana as the water resources minister.

Senior minister, Botsa Satyanarayana who has held various portfolios under various chief ministers in the past, has got the education portfolio this time.

Jagan Mohan Reddy is giving priority to education and implementing several key schemes like flagship Ammavodi, Vidya Deevena, Nadu-Nedu and other welfare schemes. The government is facing trouble arranging funds to regulate these schemes. Implementing flagship welfare schemes and modernising government schools under Nadu Nedu over the next two years is a strenuous target to attract voters towards YSRC in 2024 elections. Minister Satyanarayana with his experience has to toil a lot without rest for the next two years

Minister for municipal administration and urban development Adimulapu Suresh who successfully changed the meaning of government schools through modernisation under the Nadu Nedu programme is facing tough challenges in the form of three capitals and Amaravati. The municipal department is completely different from the education department and more challenging. There is always a need to create a positive vibe among masses and among authorities in support of Three Capitals and further boost confidence about development of Amaravati among agitating solo capital supporters.

Besides them, the remaining ministers also have to work tirelessly to reduce the negative impact on the Jagan government in two years to help YSRC in the 2024 elections.