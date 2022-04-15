125-feet Ambedkar statue in Vijayawada by next year

Merugu Nagarjuna said TD chief N. Chandrababu Naidu has no right to speak about Ambedkar. Nagarjuna asked why the former CM did not erect Ambedkar statue during his tenure, instead of talking about him now. — Representational image/DC

VIJAYAWADA: Social welfare minister Merugu Nagarjuna on Thursday announced that the 125-feet tall statue of B.R. Ambedkar at Ambedkar Smruti Vanam in Vijayawada will be inaugurated by April 14, 2023.

Speaking to media at YSRC’s central office here on Thursday, he maintained that TD chief N. Chandrababu Naidu has no right to speak about Ambedkar. Nagarjuna asked why the former CM did not erect Ambedkar statue during his tenure, instead of talking about him now.

The minister maintained that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy reflects the true spirit of Ambedkar, as he is working for welfare of weaker sections.