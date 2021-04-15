With polls in mind, KTR launches development programmes in towns

Addressing public meetings in Jadcherla and Achampet on Wednesday, Rama Rao urged the people to support TRS in the upcoming municipal polls. (Photo: Twitter @MinisterKTR)

Hyderabad: TRS working president and IT minister KT Rama Rao on Wednesday hurried through three municipalities — Atchampet, Kothur and Jadcherla — and launched various development programmes.

The minister had visited Khammam on April 2 and Warangal on April 12, where municipal corporation polls are due. Hints are that the state government is planning to hold municipal polls even before the announcement of Nagarjunasagar bypoll result on May 2.

Official sources said the state election commission is expected to issue the municipal poll notification by April 17 and voting is expected on April 30. The SEC has completed the pre-election process such as publication of final voters list and reservation of divisions and wards.

The elections will be held for Warangal and Khammam municipal corporations as also for municipalities in Siddipet, Achampet, Jadcherla, Nakrekal and Kothur.

Finance minister T. Harish Rao was campaigning in Siddipet by launching several development programmes.

Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation has 66 divisions and Khammam Municipal Corporation 60 divisions. Kothur municipality has 12 wards, Nakrekal 20 wards, Siddipet 43, Jadcherla 27 and Achampet 20 wards.

In all, elections will be held for 126 divisions in two municipal corporations and 122 wards in five municipalities.

This apart, the bypoll for the 18th division in GHMC will also be held along with these municipal polls. The seat fell vacant due to the death of a BJP corporator.

Addressing public meetings in Jadcherla and Achampet on Wednesday, Rama Rao urged the people to support TRS in the upcoming municipal polls. This will help the government continue with the ongoing development and welfare schemes and ensure that they are implemented effectively, he said.

The minister said the TRS government has created a large number of municipal corporations and municipalities with the objective of ensuring planned development of urban areas and to improve the living standards of the people by providing these areas with all infrastructure facilities.

Tension prevailed in Achampet as BJP and ABVP activists tried to obstruct Rama Rao's convoy while he was heading for a public meeting. The activists raised slogans against the TRS government, chief minister Chandrashekar Rao and IT minister Rama Rao. They alleged that the state government failed to issue job notifications to fill vacancies though there were 1.91 lakh vacancies in various departments pointed out that students and unemployed youths were committing suicide in Telangana out of desperation due to the failure of the government in filling the job vacancies.

They also protested against the “high-handedness” of the police against BJP and ABVP activists, like taking them into preventive custody ahead of Rama Rao's visit to Mahabubnagar and the CM's public meeting in Halia. The police took the activists into custody and cleared the way for Rama Rao's convoy.