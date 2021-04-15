Nation Politics 15 Apr 2021 KCR: Won’t see ...
Nation, Politics

KCR: Won’t seek vote in 2023 if Nellikal project is incomplete

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Apr 15, 2021, 12:14 am IST
Updated Apr 15, 2021, 12:14 am IST
CM promises to fast track projects in Nagarjunasagar
KCR was addressing a huge public meeting at Halia to campaign for the TRS party’s candidate Nomula Bhagat, son of deceased MLA. (Photo: Twitter @trspartyonline)
 KCR was addressing a huge public meeting at Halia to campaign for the TRS party’s candidate Nomula Bhagat, son of deceased MLA. (Photo: Twitter @trspartyonline)

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao on Wednesday vowed to visit Nagarjunasagar within a fortnight after a TRS victory in the upcoming assembly bypoll on April 17, “to fast track projects and show people what development of a constituency means.”

The Chief Minister, who also heads the ruling TRS party, resolved that his party will not seek votes in the 2023 Assembly polls if it failed to complete the Nellikal lift irrigation project in Nagarjunasagar within a span of 18 months. He promised to complete this project even by seeking alms, not just funds, if required.

 

KCR was addressing a huge public meeting at Halia to campaign for the TRS party’s candidate Nomula Bhagat, son of deceased MLA. In his 25-minute speech, the chief minister targeted the Congress while avoiding any reference to the BJP. Rao lashed out at Opposition parties over their “attempts” to block his public meeting by approaching the high court and the election commission citing the Covid restrictions.

“Ensure victory for Nomula Bhagat. I will again come to Nagarjunasagar within 15 days. I will put projects on the fast-track and show people the taste of development and also show what real development means," Rao remarked amid huge applause from the people.

 

He added, "Don't get confused during the elections. Think wisely before casting your vote. Everything is in front of your eyes. You all know what the TRS government has done for the state’s development and people’s welfare all these years. If you give victory to a party that works with sincerity and conviction, that will boost its morale and encourage us to deliver even more," Rao said.

The CM promised to sanction one more degree college in Nagarjunasagar apart from the recently sanctioned degree college at Halia. KCR promised to provide new Aasara pensions and ration cards besides giving ownership rights to people who constructed houses on irrigation department lands in Nagarjunasagar. He also promised to hold a praja darbar in Nagarjunasagar first to resolve the podu land issues of tribals across the state by hectoring the entire state government machinery to the constituency.

 

Reacting to the statements of some Congress leaders during the campaign that the CM's post to KCR was Jana Reddy's 'biksha', Rao said: "If Jana has that capacity, will he ever give the CM post to me? My CM post is not Jana's biksha, it’s the Telangana people's biksha. Congress leaders like Jana Reddy acted like beggars before the Andhra rulers for posts and to promote their selfish political interests.”

“The TRS never compromised the state’s interests with anyone for any post. We rather resigned our posts several times and fought bypolls demanding statehood for Telangana."

 

KCR said Jana who boasted of serving as MLA for 30 years failed to provide even drinking water to the people of Nagarjunasagar. It was the TRS government that found a permanent solution to the fluoride problem in Nalgonda district by providing treated drinking water to every household through taps under the Mission Bhagiratha scheme.

The CM asked voters to think about the TRS government's schemes of Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima, Aasara pensions, 24x7 free power supply to agriculture, uninterrupted power supply to all sectors, Mission Bhagiratha etc before casting their vote.

 

KCR promised to make local party leader Koti Reddy an MLC soon after Bhagat wins, saying they both will ensure further development of Nagarjunasagar as elected representatives of the TRS.

...
Tags: kcr or nagarjunsagar by poll, kcr in halia, trs party meeting in halia, nagarjunsagar by poll, trs party’s candidate nomula bhagat, nellikal project
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 15 April 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

The petitioners told the court that both the states were not finalising the modalities for distribution of these personnel even after several years of the state bifurcation. — Representational image/PTI

Intermediate Board: TS, AP indicted by HC for delaying redistribution of employees

The HCA office bearers and legal experts pointed out that Azhar’s new assignment would attract provisions of conflict of interest. (DC file Photo)

Azhar’s Abu Dhabi connect sparks controversy

Addressing public meetings in Jadcherla and Achampet on Wednesday, Rama Rao urged the people to support TRS in the upcoming municipal polls. (Photo: Twitter @MinisterKTR)

With polls in mind, KTR launches development programmes in towns

From April 17 to 18, isolated places over north coastal AP and Yanam are very likely to witness thunderstorms accompanied with lightning. — Representational image/PTI

IMD warns of thunderstorms, lightning from today in Andhra Pradesh



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Berlinale: A teacher, a porn clip and the hypocrisy of a nation

Radu Jude’s film - Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
 

The new-age Indian woman is a wonderful mix of being bold and yet rooted in reality

Ami Sata, Founder, Amouve
 

Berlinale: Sharlto Copley's bravura act as Unabomber makes 'Ted K' stand out

The South African actor, known for his performance as Wikus van der Merwe in the 2009 science fiction film 'District 9', carries 'Ted K' with a meticulously studied but intense act that is as discomforting as it is impressive.
 

Rats, mice, rabbits, hamsters and monkeys - The true heroes in Covid-19 battle

While the rats, mice, rabbits and Syrian hamsters were lab-bred, the rhesus macaques that were used in testing Covaxin candidates were caught in the wild in Maharashtra. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Two Hyderabad doctors work on genomic medicine

Dr Hima Challa and Dr Kalyan Uppuluri (By arrangement)
 

NTR, unlike Chiranjeevi, never took people for granted: Biographer

An objective assessment of the late leader, the book has been well-received for its critical insight and diligent research.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Mamata wraps up dharna after EC acts against 3 BJP leaders

Five hours before the end of the ban on her campaign, Ms Banerjee cut short her dharna at around 3 pm and headed for home at Harish Chatterjee Street in Kalighat. —AP

A booth with 90 voters in Assam polled 171 votes, officials fired

The Election Commission has found that 171 votes were cast at a booth where only 90 people were eligible to exercise their franchise in Halflong Assembly constituency of Dima Hasao district. (Representational Photo: AFP)

Mamata asks Modi: When Amphan hit state, where were you, BJP ?

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee waves at supporters at a rally, ahead of the State Assembly polls, at Kalaikunda in West West Medinipur, Thursday, March 18, 2021. (PTI)

Stray cases of violence as Andhra Pradesh records 60.78% turnout in Parishad polls

Polling was peaceful all over the state with the exception of stray incidents or minor violence in some parts. (Photo: DC/ Narayana Rao)

Kerala Assembly Polls: The three women in spotlight and the questions they raise

RMP leader K K Rema, mother of Walayar sisters and Congress leader and Mahila Congress chief Lathika Subhash. (Image: Facebook)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham