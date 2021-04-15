Nation Politics 15 Apr 2021 Intermediate Board: ...
Intermediate Board: TS, AP indicted by HC for delaying redistribution of employees

The AP government was told to prepare the final seniority lists of employees in all categories as on the appointed day, June 2, 2014
The petitioners told the court that both the states were not finalising the modalities for distribution of these personnel even after several years of the state bifurcation. — Representational image/PTI
 The petitioners told the court that both the states were not finalising the modalities for distribution of these personnel even after several years of the state bifurcation. — Representational image/PTI

Hyderabad: Indicting the Telangana state and AP governments for delaying by several years the allocation and redistribution of employees of the undivided AP’s Board of Intermediate Education, the Telangana High Court has directed these states to complete the process within three months.

A division bench comprising Justice M.S. Ramachandra Rao and Justice T. Vinod Kumar directed the AP government to prepare the final seniority lists of employees in all categories as on the appointed day, June 2, 2014.

 

Meanwhile, the two states shall discuss with each other and agree on the modalities/guidelines for allocation of employees on the basis of the said seniority list, and finalise the modalities for allocation of these employees between them. This process should be completed within two months, the court ruled.

“Thereafter,  the allocation of the employees shall be done as per the said norms within a month of finalisation of such modalities/guidelines. All other grievances of the petitioners are left open, to be considered in separate proceedings that would be initiated after the final allocation of the employees,” the bench said.

 

The bench has issued these directions in the petition filed in 2016 by some employees working in Andhra Pradesh even as they belonged to  Telangana and vice versa. The petitioners told the court that both the states were not finalizing the modalities for distribution of this personnel even after several years of the state bifurcation.

