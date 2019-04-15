Why did EC not quiz BJP on cash: KT Rama Rao

Hyderabad: Telangana Rashtra Samiti working president K.T. Rama Rao on Sunday asked why the Election Commission had not questioned the BJP when it withdrew Rs 8 crore from a bank in violation of norms.

At an interaction with mediapersons at Telangana Bhavan, he said he was surprised that the Income-Tax department had given a clean chit to the BJP’s Telangana state unit after Rs 8 crore was withdrawn from a bank. The police had found a party functionary transporting the money, which he said he had withdrawn by cheque from a bank.

Moving on to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, Mr Rama Rao said he took exception to Telangana state Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and YSRC chief Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy being called pet dogs of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He said he could also call Mr Naidu a pet dog of Mr Modi for his four-and-a-half years’ association with him. He said that Mr Rao and Mr Jagan Mohan Reddy had behaved in a dignified manner as they had cultural values. He also ridiculed Mr Naidu’s accusation of EVM tampering.