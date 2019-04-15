LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2019: INDIA DECIDES

search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation Politics 15 Apr 2019 TDP cadre vandalise ...
Nation, Politics

TDP cadre vandalise YSRCP office following attack on their leader

ANI
Published Apr 15, 2019, 11:52 am IST
Updated Apr 15, 2019, 11:52 am IST
TNSF leaders and workers went to YSRCP's Nellore rural party office and staged a protest tearing down YSRP's party boards and flexies.
TNSF leader protesting in Nellore, Andhra Pradesh on Sunday (Photo: ANI)
 TNSF leader protesting in Nellore, Andhra Pradesh on Sunday (Photo: ANI)

Nellore: Leaders of Telugu Nadu Students Federation (TNSF), the youth wing of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) on Sunday vandalised YSR Congress Party's (YSRCP) party office here after their district president Tirumala Naidu was allegedly attacked with iron rods.

TNSF leaders and workers went to YSRCP's Nellore rural party office and staged a protest. They also tore down the YSRCP party boards and flexies of party chief Jaganmohan Reddy.

 

TNSF alleged that YSRCP MLA Sridhar Reddy is responsible for the attack on Naidu.
Later, the police reached the spot and detained TNSF leaders.
Naidu is currently in the hospital and is undergoing treatment after suffering "critical injuries" on his head and hand.

Earlier on April 11 polling in Andhra Pradesh was marred with violence, as multiple clashes broke out between workers of Telugu Desam Party and YSRCP across the state.

Polling was held on April 11 for 25 Lok Sabha and 175 Assembly seats in Andhra Pradesh.

Keep yourself updated on Lok Sabha Elections 2019 with our round-the-clock coverage -- breaking news, updates, analysis etc all. Happy reading

...
Tags: andhra pradesh polls, tdp, protest, ysrcp, lok sabha elections
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Nellore


Latest From Nation

'This shows BJP's arrogance,' Mayawati said. (Photo: File)

Anti-people attitude needs to be defeated: Mayawati hits out at BJP

'Rahul Gandhi is out on bail, his mother is out on bail, his brother-in-law is out on bail, and yet he calls the Prime Minister a 'chor' (thief),' he said. (Photo: ANI)

Watch: Himachal BJP chief makes obscene slur for Rahul, Cong demands apology

The former Indian captain, a resident of Bengaluru, will not be able to vote in the second phase of the Lok Sabha polls on April 18. (Photo: File)

EC brand ambassador Rahul Dravid won't be able to vote in 2nd phase of LS polls

Coming down heavily on the Congress, Adityanath alleged that the country has failed to take giants strides on road to development due to the soft approach of the grand old party towards terrorists and naxalites. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)

Pak, China can’t afford misadventures in BJP rule: Adityanath



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

World's first armed amphibious drone boat developed by China

Lizard is a trimaran propelled by a diesel-powered hydrojet and can reach a maximum speed of 50 knots while maintaining stealth. (Photo:Facebook)
 

Experience as varied as colours, Salman Khan shares the first poster of Bharat!

Salman Khan in Bharat. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Frenchman arrested in Nepal for sexually abusing children

Investigation has also revealed that Himansky had been arrested in his own country in 2000 for a paedophilia-related crime. (Representational Photo)
 

'Gay' Mayor Pete Buttigieg launches Presidential bid

Voters in states such as Michigan and Wisconsin helped hand Republican US President Donald Trump his victory in the 2016 election. (Photo:AP)
 

When you love your porn collection more than your parents

The man is seeking triple financial damages of roughly $87,000. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Cars in demand: Maruti Alto, Renault Kwid top segment sales in March 2019

Only other competition is the Renault Kwid and Datsun redi-Go.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

1 dead, 5 injured in CNG car explosion near godown in Gurgaon

Fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse the fire. (Representational Image)

Miffed with lack of facilities, locals of Bihar village threaten to boycott polls

Surrounded by river Budhigandak on three sides, the village in Begusarai district has a single road which connects it to the rest of the state. (Photo: ANI)

Send another expert, 'not comfortable' collaborating with Vemuru: EC to TDP

The poll panel, however, said Vemuru was involved in a criminal case regarding alleged theft of an EVM in 2010. (Photo: File)

TDP files complaint over shifting of EVMs in Andhra Pradesh's Nuzvid

TDP candidate said that the unused equipment were stored in a separate room and not along with those used for polling. (Photo: AFP)

FIR registered against SP's Azam Khan on remarks against Jaya Prada

Khan also accused the media of misinterpreting his comments. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham