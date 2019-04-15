TDP cadre vandalise YSRCP office following attack on their leader

Nellore: Leaders of Telugu Nadu Students Federation (TNSF), the youth wing of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) on Sunday vandalised YSR Congress Party's (YSRCP) party office here after their district president Tirumala Naidu was allegedly attacked with iron rods.

TNSF leaders and workers went to YSRCP's Nellore rural party office and staged a protest. They also tore down the YSRCP party boards and flexies of party chief Jaganmohan Reddy.

TNSF alleged that YSRCP MLA Sridhar Reddy is responsible for the attack on Naidu.

Later, the police reached the spot and detained TNSF leaders.

Naidu is currently in the hospital and is undergoing treatment after suffering "critical injuries" on his head and hand.

Earlier on April 11 polling in Andhra Pradesh was marred with violence, as multiple clashes broke out between workers of Telugu Desam Party and YSRCP across the state.

Polling was held on April 11 for 25 Lok Sabha and 175 Assembly seats in Andhra Pradesh.

Keep yourself updated on Lok Sabha Elections 2019 with our round-the-clock coverage -- breaking news, updates, analysis etc all. Happy reading