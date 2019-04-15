Steel minister Chaudhary Birender Singh offers to resign

New Delhi: Union steel minister Chaudhary Birender Singh on Sunday said he has offered to resign from the cabinet and from Rajya Sabha.

The move came following the selection of his son Brijendra Singh’s name as the BJP’s candidate from Hisar in Haryana.

The announcement was made by the minister and senior Haryana leader at his official residence in the national capital.

The Union minister said he had informed BJP president Amit Shah about his offer to resign, with which he wants to send across a message of anti-dynastic politics as his son has got the Lok Sabha ticket.

Brijendra Singh, is an IAS officer of the Assam cadre from the 1998 batch. Brijender quit the IAS and joined the BJP recently.

In 2016, the minister was shifted to steel ministry from the ministry of rural development, panchayati raj and drinking water and sanitation.

Mr Singh had joined BJP in 2014 after his over four-decade-old association with the Congress party.

Earlier on Sunday, the BJP released the 20th list of candidates for Haryana, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan for the ongoing general elections.

The BJP has announced two candidates for Haryana, three for Madhya Pradesh and one candidate for Rajasthan in the list.

The party also named one candidate for by-elections to the Uluberia Purba assembly constituency in West Bengal.

Lok Sabha elections are being held from April 11 and will go on till May 19 in seven phases. Counting of votes will take place on May 23.