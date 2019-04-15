LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2019: INDIA DECIDES

search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation Politics 15 Apr 2019 Right to free speech ...
Nation, Politics

Right to free speech not right to falsehood: Jaitley on Rahul for 'misquoting' SC

PTI
Published Apr 15, 2019, 3:55 pm IST
Updated Apr 15, 2019, 3:55 pm IST
Jaitley was commenting on SC's order which said that the remarks made by Gandhi on its Rafale verdict were incorrectly attributed.
Arun Jaitely further said dynasts are also subject to the Supreme Court and while truth holds together, falsehood falls apart. (Photo: File)
 Arun Jaitely further said dynasts are also subject to the Supreme Court and while truth holds together, falsehood falls apart. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley Monday accused Congress President Rahul Gandhi of manufacturing Supreme Court order on Rafale deal for political propaganda and said 'right to free speech' is not 'right to falsehood'.

The minister was commenting on the Supreme Court order which said that the remarks made by Gandhi on its April 10 Rafale case verdict were "incorrectly attributed" to the apex court and directed the Congress President to give his explanation by April 22.

 

In a series of tweets, Jaitley said, "In Rahul Gandhi's politics, the Right to Free Speech includes the Right to Falsehood".

He further said dynasts are also subject to the Supreme Court and while truth holds together, falsehood falls apart.

"Indian democracy does not permit them (dynasts) to rewrite Court orders... To manufacture a Court order for a political propaganda is a new low for Rahul Gandhi. The lower he sinks, the higher we rise," Jaitley said.

BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi in her plea before the Supreme Court alleged that Gandhi has attributed his personal remarks to the top court and tried to create prejudice.

The Congress president on April 10 claimed that the apex court has made it "clear" that Prime Minister Narendra Modi "committed a theft".

The Supreme Court on April 10 allowed the plea of petitioners relying on leaked documents for seeking review of its Rafale judgement and dismissed the government's preliminary objections claiming "privilege" over them.

"I am happy and I have been saying so for months that Hindustan's PM has given the air force money to (industrialist) Anil Ambani, and the SC has accepted it. The SC is going to investigate it," Gandhi had said.

"I want to thank the SC. It's a very happy day. The SC has talked about justice. Justice has prevailed," he had added.

The Rafale fighter is a twin-engine Medium Multi Role Combat Aircraft (MMRCA) manufactured by French aerospace company Dassault Aviation.

...
Tags: arun jaitley, rahul gandhi, sc, rafale deal
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

BJP president Amit Shah on Monday demanded apology from Samajwadi Party (SP) and its ally Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) over Azam Khan's derogatory comments against actor and BJP candidate from Rampur constituency Jaya Prada, saying that Khan's remarks were an insult to 'women power'. (Photo: ANI)

SP-BSP must apologise, Azam Khan's remark insult to women power: Amit Shah

A 50-year-old man was apprehended at a Delhi Metro station in Ghaziabad on Monday for allegedly carrying a pistol and live bullet rounds in his bag (Photo: File)

Man held with pistol, bullets in Delhi Metro

Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal told reporters, when asked about the SC order on contempt plea filed by BJP leader Meenakshi Lekhi against Gandhi. (Photo: File)

Will give explanation to SC for Rahul's remarks on Rafale: Congress

Gujarat Water Supply Minister and BJP leader Kunvarji Bavaliya questioned a group of women, who were protesting against drinking water crisis in their village, whether they voted for him or not in the last election. (Photo: ANI)

‘Getting water according to vote pc’: Gujarat minister to women protesters



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

beyerdynamic Soul Byrd review: Music at its purest

The housing of the Soul Byrd’s drivers has been ergonomically designed to adapt to the shape of your ear.
 

On thin ice? Not at all, says India’s fastest distance ice skater

Today, he has put India on the world map by becoming India's fastest distance ice skater in long-track speed skating. (Photo: Vishwaraj R Jadeja)
 

No mercy! Ishaan Khatter gets punished for breaking traffic rule; watch viral video

'Dhadak' actor Ishaan Khatter has recently gotten into trouble for breaking major traffic rule in Bandra, Mumbai. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Samsung Galaxy S10e review: An unapologetic flagship

The Samsung Galaxy S10e features the best form factor amongst any flagship handset released this year.
 

World's first armed amphibious drone boat developed by China

Lizard is a trimaran propelled by a diesel-powered hydrojet and can reach a maximum speed of 50 knots while maintaining stealth. (Photo:Facebook)
 

World's largest plane makes first flight

Saturday’s flight, which saw the plane reach a maximum speed of 189 miles per hour and altitudes of 17,000 feet, was meant to test its performance and handling qualities, according to Stratolaunch.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

What's in a name? Residents of the village 'Rafel' desperately want name change.

The unfortunate coincidence attracts negative attention because of Rafale controversy, say residents of the Chhattisgarh hamlet who desperately want a name change.(Photo: File)

'If govt is nationalist, it should stop talking about Pak in rallies': Priyanka

Later addressing the same rally, Congress president Rahul Gandhi also raised questions over publicity campaigns being carried by the government and asked about the source of money for the campaigns. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

EC bars Mayawati from campaigning for 2 days, Yogi Adityanath for 3 days

The two have also been 'censured'. (Photo: File)

MM Joshi writes EC to probe on circulation of fake letter in his name

Veteran Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Murli Manohar Joshi has written a letter to Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora, requesting him to launch an immediate probe on the fake letter being circulated on social media in his name. (Photo: ANI)

'Country heading towards coalition government,' says Siddaramaiah

The senior Congress leader observed that neither of the two national parties were in a position to cross the 150 mark out of 543, despite claims to the contrary by BJP leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham