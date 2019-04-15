LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2019: INDIA DECIDES

search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation Politics 15 Apr 2019 Not fighting on all ...
Nation, Politics

Not fighting on all seats in UP sign of Cong accepting defeat: Smriti Irani

ANI
Published Apr 15, 2019, 1:30 pm IST
Updated Apr 15, 2019, 1:32 pm IST
Smriti Irani also promised that if she wins, she will shift base to the region to stay in touch and help the residents of her electorate.
Congress not fielding candidates in all the 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh (UP) is a sign of accepting defeat even before the start of the elections, said Union Textiles Minister Smriti Irani. (Photo: ANI)
 Congress not fielding candidates in all the 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh (UP) is a sign of accepting defeat even before the start of the elections, said Union Textiles Minister Smriti Irani. (Photo: ANI)

Amethi: Congress not fielding candidates in all the 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh (UP) is a sign of accepting defeat even before the start of the elections, said Union Textiles Minister Smriti Irani on Monday and added that the voters of Amethi should, therefore, side with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to stay on the winning side.

"By fighting in just approximately 20 out of the 80 Lok Sabha seats in UP, Congress leaders have themselves accepted they don't have the strength to fight and win in the state. Why then should you side with the Congress, come and vote for BJP," said Irani at an election rally here.

 

"For 15 years the Amethi MP has stayed away from his constituency, neither has he spoken on behalf of Amethi in the Parliament. Had it not been necessary to file nomination papers and organise election campaigns, he would never have set foot in this area. Absent from the constituency, silent in the Parliament, of what use is such a leader," she asked.

The BJP leader also promised that if she wins from Amethi, she will shift base to the region to stay in touch and help the residents of her electorate, unlike Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

"On May 6 if you come out of your houses and vote in favour of BJP, I promise you I will be here on May 24 accepting your wishes. I will also take up a house in Amethi and stay in your midst for the years to come," she said.

Amethi will see polling on May 6 in the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections. Counting of votes will take place on May 23.

 

Keep yourself updated on Lok Sabha Elections 2019 with our round-the-clock coverage -- breaking news, updates, analyses etc all. Happy reading.

...
Tags: 2019 lok sabha elections, smriti irani, congress, bjp, amethi
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Amethi


Latest From Nation

The state-of-the-art missile, which can be deployed from multiple platforms, was test-fired at 11.44 am from launch complex-3 of the Integrated Test Range (ITR) at Chandipur near here, sources in Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) said. (Representational Image)

India successfully test-fired first sub-sonic cruise missile 'Nirbhay' in Odisha

The unfortunate coincidence attracts negative attention because of Rafale controversy, say residents of the Chhattisgarh hamlet who desperately want a name change.(Photo: File)

What's in a name? Residents of the village 'Rafel' desperately want name change.

Later addressing the same rally, Congress president Rahul Gandhi also raised questions over publicity campaigns being carried by the government and asked about the source of money for the campaigns. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

'If govt is nationalist, it should stop talking about Pak in rallies': Priyanka

Gandhi was responsible for taking Indian politics to a an resourcnew low, Javadekar said. (Photo: File)

Rahul's lie on Rafale deal exposed by SC, should apologise for defaming PM Modi: BJP



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

On thin ice? Not at all, says India’s fastest distance ice skater

Today, he has put India on the world map by becoming India's fastest distance ice skater in long-track speed skating. (Photo: Vishwaraj R Jadeja)
 

No mercy! Ishaan Khatter gets punished for breaking traffic rule; watch viral video

'Dhadak' actor Ishaan Khatter has recently gotten into trouble for breaking major traffic rule in Bandra, Mumbai. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Samsung Galaxy S10e review: An unapologetic flagship

The Samsung Galaxy S10e features the best form factor amongst any flagship handset released this year.
 

World's first armed amphibious drone boat developed by China

Lizard is a trimaran propelled by a diesel-powered hydrojet and can reach a maximum speed of 50 knots while maintaining stealth. (Photo:Facebook)
 

World's largest plane makes first flight

Saturday’s flight, which saw the plane reach a maximum speed of 189 miles per hour and altitudes of 17,000 feet, was meant to test its performance and handling qualities, according to Stratolaunch.
 

Huawei P30 Pro review: Leaving all flagships way behind

Below the hood is Huawei’s own powerhouse chipset, the flagship 7nm Kirin 980 SoC that uses two high-performance A76 Cortex 2.6GHz processors and two others clocked at 1.9GHz, while four A55 processors @1.8GHz manage the power efficiency and background processing.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Mehbooba's motorcade attacked with stones in J&K

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Monday accused the BJP of creating a fear psychosis under the guise of national security to prepare for another Balakot-like strike in desperation to win Lok Sabha elections. (Photo: File)

Biopic on PM Modi: SC directs EC to watch full movie, submit decision in sealed cover

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi also directed the poll panel to submit its decision to the court in a sealed cover and said it will consider the matter on April 22. (Photo: File)

Anti-people attitude needs to be defeated: Mayawati hits out at BJP

'This shows BJP's arrogance,' Mayawati said. (Photo: File)

Rahul changed home, didn't take steps to get name included in voters' list: K'tka CEO

The former Indian captain, a resident of Bengaluru, will not be able to vote in the second phase of the Lok Sabha polls on April 18. (Photo: File)

Watch: Himachal BJP chief makes obscene slur for Rahul, Cong demands apology

'Rahul Gandhi is out on bail, his mother is out on bail, his brother-in-law is out on bail, and yet he calls the Prime Minister a 'chor' (thief),' he said. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham