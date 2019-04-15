LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2019: INDIA DECIDES

Modi misleading country in name of Ayyappa: Pinarayi Vijayan

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 15, 2019, 5:48 am IST
Updated Apr 15, 2019, 5:48 am IST
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan addresses LDF convention in Kollam.
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan during election rally at Ernakulam. (File pic)
 Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan during election rally at Ernakulam. (File pic)

Kollam: In a scathing attack against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's comment that people uttering the name of Ayyappa are risking arrests in Kerala, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said his supporters tried to desecrate the sanctity of Sabarimala.

“It is indecent of Mr Modi using the name ‘Ayyappan’ and spreading lies about Kerala in Mangaluru while abstaining from it here,” he said addressing an LDF election convention here on Sunday.

 

He added the election code of conduct applies even to the PM.

“He has no right to mislead the country in the name of Ayyappa. He should preserve the dignity of his current position. Only those who have violated the law were arrested,” he said.

Strongly condemning BJP’s attitude, Mr Vijayan said the Union government had taken a double stand on the issue. It was the Modi government that directed the state to enforce the prohibition of unlawful assembly by declaring section 144 of CrPC. It had also informed the state government it would send armed forces if needed, he said.

Further clarifying Kerala’s stand on Sabarimala, Mr Vijayan said it was the Supreme Court that delivered the verdict on Sabarimala and the government in its capacity could accept and implement it.

“It is democratic decency to follow the SC, and the state has done the same,” he said.

He said BJP tried to make Kerala a land of violence and it had the blessings of Mr Modi.

 It was his followers who wanted to stop donations of devotees and incite violence.

Despite all these, the LDF government could maintain "decorum" and protect Sabarimala which is its policy, he said.

