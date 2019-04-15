LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2019: INDIA DECIDES

search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation Politics 15 Apr 2019 Modi lowering politi ...
Nation, Politics

Modi lowering political discourse in country, targeting political rivals: Mayawati

PTI
Published Apr 15, 2019, 6:55 pm IST
Updated Apr 15, 2019, 6:55 pm IST
BSP chief Mayawati accused PM Narendra Modi of using enforcement agencies to target his political rivals.
She also attacked Modi saying the 'condition of India's borders was there for all to see.' (File Photo)
 She also attacked Modi saying the 'condition of India's borders was there for all to see.' (File Photo)

Aligarh: BSP chief Mayawati Monday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of lowering the political discourse in the country and using enforcement agencies to target his political rivals.

She also attacked Modi on his claim that the country's borders are more secure than ever, saying the "condition of India's borders was there for all to see."

 

"The prime minister is taking the help of the ED (Enforcement Directorate) and the CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) to target his political opponents," Mayawati said at a rally here.

"This is a dangerous precedence and yet another example of the low level of political discourse presently being adopted by the prime minister," she said and alleged that Modi's speeches mark a new low in the political discourse in the country.

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief alleged that the condition of minorities and other marginalised sections of society had deteriorated in the last five years of the Modi government. The condition of these sections has never been worse, Mayawati claimed.

Criticising the Congress and the BJP, she said they have always promoted the interests of the elite at the cost of Muslims and Dalits. The condition of Muslims deteriorated during the regimes of the Congress and the BJP, and the Sachar Committee's report is an indictment on how these parties have let down the community, she said.

Speaking at the rally at the Maheshwari Inter College grounds here, RLD leader Chaudhary Ajit Singh, whose party is in an alliance with the SP and the BSP in Uttar Pradesh, said the condition of different institutions in the country has rapidly declined in the past five years.

He alleged that BJP had no faith in the existing democratic set up of the country.

...
Tags: mayawati, narendra modi, bjp, congress, chaudhary ajit singh, sp, bsp, 2019 lok sabha elections
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Aligarh


Latest From Nation

Bhojpuri superstar Ravi Kishan will be contesting from Gorakhpur Lok Sabha constituency on a BJP ticket, the party announced on Monday. (Photo: File)

BJP fields Bhojpuri actor Ravi Kishan from Gorakhpur

'Trinamool Congress will win all 42 seats in West Bengal by defeating this deadly combine,' said Banerjee in a rally in

Cong taking help from RSS: Mamata

(Photo: File)

Congress willing to give 4 seats in Delhi: Rahul on alliance with AAP

The three businessmen mentioned by Gandhi, are wanted in India for fraud and money laundering. (Photo:AP)

'Nyay' money to come from Choksi, Nirav, Mallya pockets: Rahul Gandhi



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Tiger Shroff is the force of nature: Karan Johar praises his 'SOTY 2' star

Tiger Shroff. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Michelle Obama praises Queen Elizabeth: 'She's wonderfully warm'

She said she had been touched by the queen's decision to wear a small pin badge the presidential couple had given her as a gift. (Photo:AP)
 

beyerdynamic Soul Byrd review: Music at its purest

The housing of the Soul Byrd’s drivers has been ergonomically designed to adapt to the shape of your ear.
 

On thin ice? Not at all, says India’s fastest distance ice skater

Today, he has put India on the world map by becoming India's fastest distance ice skater in long-track speed skating. (Photo: Vishwaraj R Jadeja)
 

No mercy! Ishaan Khatter gets punished for breaking traffic rule; watch viral video

'Dhadak' actor Ishaan Khatter has recently gotten into trouble for breaking major traffic rule in Bandra, Mumbai. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Samsung Galaxy S10e review: An unapologetic flagship

The Samsung Galaxy S10e features the best form factor amongst any flagship handset released this year.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Congress willing to give 4 seats in Delhi: Rahul on alliance with AAP

(Photo: File)

'Nyay' money to come from Choksi, Nirav, Mallya pockets: Rahul Gandhi

The three businessmen mentioned by Gandhi, are wanted in India for fraud and money laundering. (Photo:AP)

SP-BSP must apologise, Azam Khan's remark insult to women power: Amit Shah

BJP president Amit Shah on Monday demanded apology from Samajwadi Party (SP) and its ally Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) over Azam Khan's derogatory comments against actor and BJP candidate from Rampur constituency Jaya Prada, saying that Khan's remarks were an insult to 'women power'. (Photo: ANI)

Will give explanation to SC for Rahul's remarks on Rafale: Congress

Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal told reporters, when asked about the SC order on contempt plea filed by BJP leader Meenakshi Lekhi against Gandhi. (Photo: File)

‘Getting water according to vote pc’: Gujarat minister to women protesters

Gujarat Water Supply Minister and BJP leader Kunvarji Bavaliya questioned a group of women, who were protesting against drinking water crisis in their village, whether they voted for him or not in the last election. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham